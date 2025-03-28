What is Mutilation in Solo Leveling? Everything to know about Sung Jinwoo's ability against the Ant King

Solo Leveling's latest episode was nothing short of absolutely breathtaking. Following a major cliffhanger in season 2 episode 11, the newest addition delivered stunningly as Sung Jinwoo appeared on Jeju Island to assist the S-Rank Hunters. Despite their strength, they were being overwhelmed by the Ants' numbers, coupled with the Ant King descending upon the battlefield.

Ad

It was an opponent they had never faced before, the Ant King singlehandedly and effortlessly brushing aside Hunters who weren't weak by any means. But Jinwoo's arrival meant salvation for them as he clashed with the Ant King, and it wasn't too long before he dominated the fight and won. Though he was holding his ground, a key skill helped in the last seconds to turn the tide of battle - Mutilation.

Ad

Trending

This feature will explore the skill that Jinwoo used against the Ant King.

Solo Leveling: Jinwoo's Mutilation ability, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was Jinwoo's existing skill that got upgraded into Mutilation, which allowed him to narrowly escape death. He kept up with the Ant King in terms of speed and overall offensive ability, slowly growing stronger and faster, as noted by the latter himself. But at one point, Jinwoo's flurry of attacks was shrugged off by the beast, which suffered damage to create an opening.

Slamming down into the ground, the Ant King took Jinwoo's footing away for a second, aiming to go straight through the Hunter's eye in a deadly downward plunge. But a last-second upgrade in skill allowed Jinwoo to turn the tables. This little upgrade was the handy Mutilation. It evolved from his existing Critical Attack and Fatal Strike, becoming one that combined these abilities to deal massive damage.

Ad

As seen previously in the series, Critical Attack was a dagger-only skill. It enabled the user to inflict, as the name suggests, critical damage. What made this attack deadly was the fact that it was aimed at an opponent's vital points. Thus, upon landing, it would effectively weaken them by dealing considerable damage to their critical points. Moreover, it costs just 70 mana points to use.

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Now moving forward, Jinwoo was growing stronger as he fought, i.e., he was accumulating XP the more damage he dealt. This was instrumental in gradually leveling up the Critical Attack skill to evolve into Mutilation. Again, as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, it was able to cut through the Ant King's arm, into pieces. In other words, it literally ripped up his arm.

Ad

This wasn't a single attack; rather, it was a series of rapid-fire strikes, each one cutting his arm into smaller pieces. It caused Jinwoo's opponent to be taken by surprise, as he too thought that he was about to land a killing blow. But once this skill was activated, the Ant King understood what fear meant. He wasted no time in trying to unsuccessfully fend off the dark-haired man.

However, Jinwoo was riding the high of the battle, pumped with adrenaline and equipped with a new skill that he wasn't afraid to use. The final result was Jinwoo severely damaging and subsequently mutilating the Ant King, reducing him to just a torso with a head. From there, it was no tough task to eliminate the Ant King and send the other ants scurrying.

Ad

Final thoughts

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling’s latest episode impeccably displayed Sung Jinwoo’s growth and combat prowess, culminating in his victory over the fearsome Ant King. The Mutilation Skill appearing at the last second was pivotal in transforming Jinwoo’s existing abilities into an overwhelming, lethal, and rapid-strike attack.

Ad

His dynamic evolution during coupled with his ever-growing strength, turned a seemingly desperate situation into a decisive win. The Ant King, initially dominating the battlefield, found himself outmatched and ultimately reduced to a mere shell of his former self.

Jinwoo vs the Ant King cemented the former’s status as an unstoppable force whilst reinforcing the series’ signature blend of action, strategy, and character progression. Jinwoo evolving with each battle continues to captivate audiences, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for what's more to come for the new Shadow Monarch.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback