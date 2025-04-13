What is the relationship between Yaga and Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen took a different approach when it came to crafting its stories. While most anime would create a story that is both character and plot driven, Jujutsu Kaisen took a one-sided approach. Gege Akutami, the creator of JJK, decided to focus mostly on the plot. This was done intentionally so that a lot of complex concepts could be looked at.

However, many characters in the story were just too memorable and unforgettable. Major characters like Yuji, Megumi, and Sukuna stole the show, and the same was the case for some side characters too. Todo became a fan favorite for his quirky sense of humor and eccentric personality. In some cases, minor characters in JJK became major characters or did major things.

One of those characters who became a high-achiever and transitioned from side character to a major character is Panda. Panda was first introduced as a senior in Tokyo Jujutsu High, and he goes on to be a key character in subsequent arcs in the series. Another character that is heavily tied to Panda, but not as influential, is Masamichi Yaga.

Due to the nature of the relationship between Masamichi Yaga and Panda. Many fans have been curious about the relationship between Yaga and Panda. The simple answer to the question is that Yaga is Panda’s father, but the more complex answer would be that Panda was created by Yaga. Here is a deep dive into the relationship dynamics between Yaga and Panda.

Yaga's role in Panda's creation, explained

While the exact year is unclear in Jujutsu Kaisen, Panda was born on the 5th of March. He is the result of the foremost expert in puppet sorcery tinkering with cursed energy. Panda is the result of that tinkering, as he is a cursed corpse.

Many cursed corpses in Jujutsu Kaisen are dependent on sorcerers to survive and are also hostile to human beings, Panda is an entirely different case. Yaga didn’t just create a cursed corpse with Panda, he created a sentient being that is capable of reasoning. He also trained Panda on how to fight and use his different abilities.

Yaga and Panda's relationship in Jujutsu Kaisen

At the time when Panda was created by Yaga, he was detained by the higher-ups in the Jujutsu society. They deemed his Abrupt Mutated Cursed Corpse to be too dangerous. They feared that Yaga could create an army to topple and rule Jujutsu society. However, their fear was misplaced as Yaga treated his creations like family.

Among all his cursed corpses, Yaga had the closest relationship with Panda. He saw him as a son, and Panda saw him as a father. This might be one of the reasons Yaga taught Panda how to fight; he feared that Panda might be at the mercy of the jujutsu society, and he might lose his life.

Eventually, Yaga was killed by the Jujutsu society, and this was due to him not revealing the process behind the creation of his cursed object. Before Yaga died, one of the last faces he came across was Panda, and Panda was broken at his father’s death.

Final thoughts

While Yaga and Panda don’t have many moments in Jujutsu Kaisen that viewers witness, the reaction of Panda at his father's death is proof of the love he has. Yaga might also have sensed that death was around the corner, so he was trying to see Panda. Yaga and Panda’s relationship in Jujutsu Kaisen is proof that sorcerers can love non-human things.

