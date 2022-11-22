When and where to expect One Punch Man creator’s new manga Versus?

Versus is an upcoming manga brought to readers by ONE, who is highly regarded for his work on the One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 series. ONE is working alongside fellow manga artist Kyotaro Azuma for the project, while the composition is done by Bose.

Fans don't have to wait very long for this brand-new manga. The first issue of Versus will be released by the end of this week. It will likely feature a mixture of comedy and drama that ONE is known for.

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 are both critically acclaimed series in their own right. For that very reason, there are high expectations for Versus. Whether or not it lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but manga readers won't know until they get to check it out for themselves.

Versus will follow in the footsteps of One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100

The series will launch on November 26

The above tweet is from the official account for the Versus manga. ONE also shared the message on social media, creating hype amongst fans. The creator of One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 will be responsible for the original writing and some character designs for the Versus manga.

According to statements from both parties, Versus will be serialized in Monthly Shonen Sirius, the same magazine that publishes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. While the publication isn't as well known as Shonen Weekly Jump, it does produce good quality work.

Fans of the One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 series might want to mark their calendars by the end of this week. While November 26 will land on a Saturday this year, due to time zone differences between Japan and the United States, the latter will likely get scans a day earlier.

What's it about?

According to the Japanese website, Versus is a story about humanity fighting back against demonic creatures. 47 heroes will be selected to deal with the Demon King's army. Supernatural elements are to be expected, since that was also commonplace with One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100.

In a departure from his character designs for Saitama and Shigeo Kageyama, ONE has decided to make the main protagonist look more conventionally attractive. He is a knight with a sword and short blue hair.

For those familiar with One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, the upcoming series will likely incorporate humorous elements. This was made readily apparent by the strange pig fairy accompanying the main protagonist.

Needless to say, several manga readers are looking forward to ONE's latest work. He has certainly earned a great reputation with One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, and so it will be interesting to see his approach towards Versus.

At the very least, the main character will likely be very powerful, based on precedence alone. Shigeo Kageyama and especially Saitama are known for their ridiculous feats, supernatural or otherwise.

If Versus is anything like One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 in terms of quality, manga readers will be in for a treat. November 26 could mark the beginning of a new era for ODA. Hopefully, his newest projects will stand the test of time, alongside his widely regarded classics.

