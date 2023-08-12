When does Luffy first unlock every gear transformation in One Piece? explained

Monkey D. Luffy's adventure in the vast universe of One Piece represents constant development and the power search. The recent introduction of the Gear 5 transformation in episode 1071 has shocked the fandom, changing the nature of Luffy's fights and unleashing his limitless potential.

From the thrilling Gear Second to the ground-breaking Gear 5 premiere in episode 1071, Luffy's every Gear change has been a symbol of growth, not just for him but for the whole One Piece world together. With the release of Gear 5, which is full of amazing and unexpected abilities, the series enters an exciting new chapter.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for One Piece anime and the character fates mentioned therein.

Exploring Luffy's all Gear transformations in One Piece

Gear Second: Episode 272 - "Luffy is in Sight! Gather at the Courthouse Plaza"

Gear Second as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In episode 272, Luffy entered the world of Gear transformation for the first time. Luffy is in Sight! Gather at the Courthouse Plaza is an episode in the Enies Lobby arc. It served as the beginning of the emergence of Gear Second, commonly known as Gear 2.

Luffy used this approach to increase blood flow, supplying his muscles with more nutrients and oxygen. The outcome is an increase in speed and power, enabling Luffy to match opponents with amazing agility.

The idea originated from Luffy's observation of the Rokushiki style's Soru technique. When he went to Enies Lobby to rescue Nico Robin from the World Government, Luffy utilized the skill against Blueno, a CP9 agent.

Gear Third: Episode 288 - "Fukurou’s Miscalculation! My Cola is the Water of Life!"

Luffy preparing to use Gear Third in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The introduction of Gear Third, or Gear 3, unfolded in episode 288 titled Fukurou’s Miscalculation! My Cola is the Water of Life! of the Enies Lobby arc. It showcased Luffy's innovative approach to utilizing the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit's capabilities.

Luffy made his limbs capable of delivering massive strikes by inflating them like balloons with air. His movement was limited because of the bigger limbs, which meant that the greater bulk and force came at a cost.

Luffy used Gear 3 in his fight against another CP9 member, Rob Lucci, who used the Zoan Type of Devil Fruit—the Cat Cat Fruit. With its powers, Lucci can turn himself into a Human-leopard Hybrid at will.

Gear Fourth: Episode 726 - "Gear 4! The Phenomenal Boundman!"

Luffy fighting against Donquixote Doflamingoin One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 726 of the Dressrosa Arc, titled Gear 4! The Phenomenal Boundman marked the conclusion of Luffy's search for greater levels of power. This episode saw the debut of Gear Fourth, a transformation that combined air compression and haki.

By pumping up his muscles and giving them Busoshoku Haki, Luffy developed a form that combined incredible strength with increased toughness. In battle, Luffy's Boundman form, which resembled a powerful and intimidating figure, gave him advantages beyond compare.

When fighting Donquixote Doflamingo, the leader of the Donquixote Pirates, Luffy utilized his Gear 4 form.

Gear Fifth: Episode 1071 - Luffy’s Peak – Attained! Gear 5

Luffy as seen in One Piece Episode 1071 of the series (Image via Twitter/@AGOTv2)

Gear Fifth, the newest weapon in Luffy's armory, first gained attention in Chapter 1044 of the manga before being reintroduced in Episode 1071 of the Wano arc under the title "Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear 5". This transformation is the amalgamation of Luffy's development as well as his embodiment of Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

Due to the abilities of Gear Fifth, Luffy is immune to harm, resists injury, and gains exceptional strength. He turns into the Loony Toons character after undergoing this transformation. And no matter how much damage he takes, he always recovers to his previous state. Additionally, Luffy acquires the power to influence his surroundings and convert them into rubber.

Due to Kaido's fatal blow in the last battle over Onigashima, Luffy is thought to be dead. At the brink of death, Luffy awakens his true Devil Fruit strength and crushes Kaido, setting Wano free again.

