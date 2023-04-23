When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 1: Ending explained

When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is one of the most famous rom-com shows of the 2022 anime season that blends romance with the sports genre. The open-ended finale of the first season captured the fascination of the fandom online, with many anticipating what was to come next for Ayumu and Usrushi.

Written and illustrated by Sōichirō Yamamoto, When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is an ongoing manga series that currently consists of 14 volumes containing 187 chapters. While the fandom waits for the second season to arrive, let's take a dive into the final episode of the last season.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for When Will Ayumu Make His Move? manga/anime.

Did Ayumu confess to Usrushi at the end of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? season 1?

The cliffhanger with which the first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? was closed has fans asking for the next season. Throughout the season, viewers have been rooting for Ayumu to beat Urushi in shogi and confess his feelings to her. While he did win against her, it was a through a four-piece handicap to his advantage, drawing the curtains on one of the major build-ups of the season.

One of the highlights of the episode was when Urushi finally revealed that she also has feelings for Ayumu. Although the possibility of a much-anticipated confession scene looked promising, it was all in vain. By the end of the finale, Ayumu almost took the leap and planned to tell Urushi how he felt about her, but he didn’t see it through. Ayumu decided that he will not reveal his true feelings to Urushi until he belived that he had truly surpassed her in the game.

Although the ending left a lot of questions unanswered, the season ended on a positive note with the two of them hopeful about their future matches together. This positive undertone put the spirit of sportsmanship in the spotlight, which is one of the elemental forces of the narrative besides being a typical romantic comedy.

Following the ambiguity, fans cannot wait to see how the narrative further explores the couple’s relationship in the next season and if there will be confessions in the near future. Unfortunately, the anime remains unrenewed by the studio, much to the worry of the fandom. However, fans can keep their hopes alive for a second season, given the amount of original manga content still left to animate.

The official synopsis of When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

The first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? is currently available for streaming on HIDIVE for fans to binge-watch. The manga is licensed by Kodansha for global distribution, the official website of which summarizes the show as such:

Yaotome's the president of the shogi club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that Ayumu, an underclassman and the only other member of the club, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to get him to confess his feelings!

It further continues:

What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love only after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan...he really sucks!

