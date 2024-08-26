Where is the Demon Slayer Corps' base located? Explained

The location of the Demon Slayer Corps' base, known as the Ubuyashiki mansion, is a topic of intrigue and speculation among fans. This grand mansion, situated at the top of a mountain in a hidden and well-guarded area, serves as the headquarters for the Corps and the residence of the Ubuyashiki family.

Featured prominently in various episodes, including the gathering of the Hashira, the mansion has a design that may have drawn inspiration from real-life locations like the Niigata branch of the Northern Culture Museum.

In this article, we explore the secretive and strategic placement of the Ubuyashiki mansion, shedding light on its significance and hidden location.

The Ubuyashiki Mansion serves as the Demon Slayer Corps' headquarters

The Ubuyashiki Mansion (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The grand mansion is the residence of the current Oyakata-sama, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, his wife Amane and their children.

It has been owned by the Ubuyashiki Family for generations. Nestled at the top of a mountain, the mansion is in a secluded and well-protected area to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors.

Its exact location is kept secret to protect against potential demon attacks. Even more elaborate measures are taken to conceal the Ubuyashiki Estate than those used for the already hidden Swordsmith Village.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The head of the Ubuyashiki family leads the Demon Slayer Corps from this estate. The mansion serves as the hub for strategic planning, where key decisions are made, and efforts against demons are coordinated.

Important meetings and strategy sessions are held here, particularly with the presence of the Hashira, the Corps' most powerful swordsmen. These gatherings are crucial for planning missions and discussing tactics to combat the demon threat.

Does the Demon Slayer base have a real-life location?

Shinobu Kocho at the Ubuyashiki estate (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The Ubuyashiki mansion is featured in Episode 22, where all the Hashiras gather. It's suggested that the author might have drawn inspiration from the Niigata branch of the Northern Culture Museum for the mansion’s design. A picture of the museum will be shown to illustrate the similarity, which could be another location that inspired the author.

The mansion is designed in a traditional style, featuring elegant wooden architecture. A wooden veranda runs along the perimeter of the house, slightly elevated from the ground, providing a transitional space between the indoors and the garden.

Manga panel that shows the Ubuyashiki mansion (Image via Shueisha)

The veranda faces a gravelled garden, adding to the serene and peaceful surroundings.

The Zen garden is meticulously maintained, with its ground mostly covered in white gravel. It also includes wisteria trees, bonsai trees, stone lanterns and a pond surrounded by large Ishi stones. The entire estate is encircled by an engawa.

When is the Demon Slayer base first shown in the manga and anime?

A snapshot from the Mount Natagumo arc (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer headquarters was first shown in episode 22 or chapter 45 of the Demon Slayer anime and manga series respectively. After the battle at Mount Natagumo, Tanjiro falls asleep on a Kakushi's back. Later, still asleep, he's laid out in a stone garden.

A Kakushi orders him to wake up, and he jolts awake to find himself surrounded by several swordsmen. One of them expresses disappointment, having expected someone more flamboyant, given that a Demon Slayer was traveling with a demon.

The Hashira as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Another suggests that they should put him on trial. A girl among them is astonished to see him protecting his demon sibling, marveling at their sibling bond. When Tanjiro attempts to ask who they are, the Kakushi pushes his head into the ground, instructing him to remain silent, as he's in the presence of the Hashira.

Confused about what a Hashira is, Tanjiro learns from Shinobu, one of the Hashira, that he's at the Demon Slayer Corps Headquarters and will be put on trial.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Corps' base, the Ubuyashiki mansion, is a well-protected, secretive estate atop a mountain, hidden more intricately than even the Swordsmith Village.

Featured in key episodes and inspired by real locations like the Niigata branch of the Northern Culture Museum, it serves as the strategic hub of the Corps.

