Where does I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime leave off in the light novel? Explained

One of the most dazzling rom-com series from the Winter 2025 line-up, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime has captivated the viewers with its exciting narrative and lovable characters. Even though the anime ended on March 21, 2025, fans cannot stop gushing over Akane and Saito's sweet chemistry, and the other characters' involvement in their relationship.

Unfortunately, the official staff hasn't renewed the anime for a sequel following its 12-episode run. That's why, fans might want to go through the original light novel and read what happens next in Akane and Saito's story.

Interested fans would like to know that I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime has covered five volumes from author Seiju Amano and illustrator Narumi's light novel series. That's why fans can begin reading the novels from volume 6, or read from the beginning to experience the narrative in a refreshing way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime and light novel.

Where to start reading the light novel after watching I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime

Akane and Saito in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime picked up the adaptation from volume 1 of Seiju Amano (author) and Narumi's (illustrator) original light novel series and ended at volume 5's prologue. Therefore, fans who want to read the light novel right after finishing the anime can do so from volume 6. The series has released a total of 10 volumes. Thus, fans have five more volumes to read.

Notably, the series also has a manga adaptation, which the anime followed closely. However, due to the artistic liberty the production committee had, the anime adaptation chopped and changed certain elements.

Moreover, it's also difficult to include every event in an episode with only a 20-minute runtime, excluding the theme songs. Hence, the production team sped-run the adaptation (covering 50% of the source material), leaving many events shortened from the light novel.

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Therefore, fans may also opt to read Seiju Amano and Narumi's light novel series from the beginning and get a fresher approach to the narrative. Interested readers will not only be able to enjoy Saito Hojo and Akane Sakuramori's intriguing chemistry from scratch, but also appreciate the little storytelling elements that may be missing in the anime adaptation.

However, some fans may also want to find out what happens next in the story. For them, volume 6 remains the safe option to start the novels. According to the official synopsis, volume 6 focuses on Akane, who realizes that living with the person she loves (Saito) is her constant source of excitement.

In fact, the mundane tasks that she had used to perform before she developed feelings for Saito now seem completely different to her. Then one day, in a panic, Akane musters courage and invites Saito on a pool date to spend more time with him. However, before she knows it, her friend, Himari, Saito's cousin, Shisei, and her own sister, Maho, join in.

Himari, Maho, and Saito in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

In other words, fans of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime will be thrilled to read how Akane deals with her powerful rivals in the next volumes. Besides that, the volume's synopsis mentions that Himari will begin to live at Akane's house. In addition, Akane will finally come across Saito's past. Therefore, the series has many interesting aspects to be explored.

Notably, Media Factory publishes the light novels under the MF Bunko J imprint in Japanese. Also, Seven Seas Entertainment has acquired the license to release the manga in English. The first volume releases on December 2, 2025. Therefore, interested fans who want to read the light novels have to purchase the Japanese version from Amazon JP and other digital or physical stores.

Conclusion

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime has more or less faithfully covered Seiju Amano and Narumi's light novel series. However, Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ had to shorten a few scenes here and there to suit the anime adaptation's pacing. In any case, the rom-com anime retained the original light novel series' core, ensuring fans can enjoy the narrative to full extent.

