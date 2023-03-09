Where to read My Hero Academia manga online

My Hero Academia manga is one of the most popular at present. As of February 3, 2023, more than 85 million copies were in circulation. Although it has its own anime series, Japanese manga has a distinct style that many people like to read. Since it comes out every week and has become so popular, more and more people want to read it.

Manga is available in physical form, but with the rise of the internet, it is now possible to read it online as well. Readers may read My Hero Academia manga and other works on many online sites, including VIZ Media and the Shonen Jump app. This page will provide websites where you can read manga online.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

What the fandom should know about My Hero Academia manga and where to read it

Created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia manga was initially written in Japanese. Due to its success, an English translation was commissioned, and both the English and Japanese versions are now being distributed concurrently.

Since July 2014, it has been published in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, and its chapters have been compiled into 37 tankobon volumes as of February 2023.

The most convenient method to read My Hero Academia manga is through Shueisha's Manga Plus app, where one only needs an account. VizMedia is another place where you can buy the whole manga. If you want, you can also order paperback copies of the manga through the Viz website.

Although the manga has been re-uploaded to several other sites, the best places to read it are the Manga Plus app by Shueisha and the Shonen Jump website by VizMedia. Manga Reader is another website where you can read My Hero Academia manga. You can also read the manga on Kindle through Comixology, but you must buy it first.

The anime version is available through the same digital channels as Naruto, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen, all popular shonen series. But there will always be an additional audience interested in manga.

Preview of the plot of My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia's All Might (Image via Bones Studio)

My Hero Academia manga takes place in a universe with superpowers known as quirks. In this universe, everyone's dream is to become a hero and defend society from villains. Izuku Midoriya is a boy with no quirks who wants to be a hero.

He looks up to his idol, "All Might," Japan's number one superhero. When he learned that he could no longer become a hero, he lost hope of becoming one. However, one day, his friend, Bakugo, was caught by a villain.

Midoriya bravely moves to defend his friend from the villain when everyone else hesitates. Seeing the courage of Midoriya, All Might handed his quirk to Midoriya after observing his selflessness in protecting others.

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Studio)

To top it all off, All Might helps Midoriya enroll at a school dedicated to creating superheroes of the future. From then on, the finest superhero adventure to save the world begins. It will be intriguing to follow Izuku's path and discover if he will become the finest superhero. There are also other interesting characters like Bakugo, Todoroki, Dabi, Uraraka, Tokoyami, Shigaraki, and many others.

In summation

There have been periodic gaps in recent months due to manga author Kohei Horikoshi's health. The mangaka has just taken a two-week hiatus. As the manga is also in its last arc, it will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to catch up until chapter 382. Fans may read the earlier chapters of the My Hero Academia manga until chapter 383 is released on March 27, 2023.

