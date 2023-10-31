Where to watch The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime? Streaming details explored

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime released in July 2023 and was animated by two different studios, Studio Gokumi as well as AXsiZ. It ended with 12 episodes which were directly adapted from the light novel of the same name. It is not available on prominent streaming platforms like Netflix or Crunchyroll even though it had a substantial fan following.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist started out as a web novel and was later adapted into a light novel as well as a manga. The light novel first began publishing in June 2020 and currently has eight volumes.

Fans can watch The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime on HiDive

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime that debuted on July 4, 2023. Although it is currently not available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Crunchyroll, fans can enjoy the enchanting title via HiDive. Notably, viewers from Asia can catch the show on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel, which is a convenient and accessible streaming option.

Authored by Okemaru and beautifully illustrated by Saba Mizore, this tale, born from a web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō, has captured hearts in various forms, including a light novel and a manga adaptation on Shōnen Ace Plus. Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, renowned for their work on series like World's End Harem, Reincarnated as a Vending Machine, and Tsuredure Children, brought this story to life on screen.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime: What to expect?

The Dre­aming Boy Is a Realist, a comedy anime, fe­atures a love story cente­red around a major misunderstanding. Wataru Sajo is a dete­rmined high school student who constantly faces re­jection from Aika Natsukawa. After a while, he decides to stop trying to win her heart. However, Aika thinks Wataru grew distant because he found her bothersome. This misunde­rstanding sparks new feelings in her for him.

This mix-up is the core of the story, which makes it a fun romantic comedy. Wataru tries to keep his distance, while Aika, excite­d by his behavior, aims to get closer. The­ir exchanges are full of hidde­n feelings, building excite­ment among fans of the series.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist anime focuses on a simple but powerful concept. It blends comedy and emotion in every episode, while the characters navigate through emotions they can't voice. Okemaru cleve­rly crafts each story, allowing characters to naturally grow and de­epening the unfolding tale­.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist also has a manga, but official English translations for the same aren't available. The Dreaming Boy is a Realist season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet and fans await an official announcement about the same.

Final thoughts

The anime­ The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist, a ble­nd of humor and deep fee­lings, invites viewers to witness a touching love­ story sparked by a hilarious mix-up. The chemistry between characters Wataru and Aika reveals itself through exciting episodes.

Although quite a few fans have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the anime adaptation and the creative freedom it has taken, this anime remains a good addition to the romance genre and is available on HiDive and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channe­l.

