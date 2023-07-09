Which Jujutsu Kaisen arcs will season 2 cover? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen arcs are always an interesting topic to discuss because it shows author Gege Akutami's ability to subvert a lot of classic tropes of shonen manga. In that regard, season 2 of the anime is an important point in the series since it is going to adapt two significant arcs of the manga that have defined the story moving forward.

So, these are the two Jujutsu Kaisen arcs that are currently being adapted in the second season of the anime: Gojo's Past, or Hidden Inventory, and the Shibuya Incident arc. On that note, here is everything that needs to be known about both arcs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for two Jujutsu Kaisen arcs.

The two Jujutsu Kaisen arcs that are being adapted in the second season are significant because they are connected to each other

Gojo's Past arc

Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular and important characters in the series. He is not only the teacher for the main trio of protagonists but also the most powerful sorcerer currently a fact that plays a big role in the story. In that regard, one of the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs that is being adapted in season 2 is solely focused on the white-haired sorcerer's past.

The importance of this arc in the franchise is significant for one major reason - it gives context to a lot of different plot points. The narrative explains more about Gojo's background and development as a sorcerer. Moreover, it shows how Suguru Geto, who was Gojo's best friend and is another significant characters in the series, changed as his ideals and perception of the jujutsu and human world changed drastically. Aside from that, the arc also shows Megumi Fushiguro's father, Toji.

All of these elements are key to understanding some of the main plot points in the story, which is why there have been so many marketing efforts in promoting this arc in particular. Besides, Gojo's Past arc will give anime-only viewers much-needed context regarding several different things.

The Shibuya Incident arc

abbie ★ SEASON TWO @biyuuji i forgot shibuya incident is actually happening this year and not just a fever dream i forgot shibuya incident is actually happening this year and not just a fever dream https://t.co/8dZReywd6p

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, the Shibuya Incident is widely regarded as the best in the entire series. It is the sixth arc and shows Mahito and Kenjaku, the cursed spirit that took over Suguru Geto's body, finally making their move to seal the invincible Satoru Gojo.

Much of this has been emphasized in the previous arc, where Gojo is a major player and is considered the biggest threat to the antagonists. He is capable of holding his own and beating pretty much anyone, which is why Kenjaku and Mahito want to capture him so that they can introduce the Culling Game (which will be part of the following arc) next without any hindrance.

Of course, this sets in motion a lot of different events that lead Gojo, protagonist Yuji Itadori, and their friends to act, which leads to a lot of interesting situations. Moreover, the Shibuya Incident is one of those Jujutsu Kaisen arcs where author Gege Akutami shows that he has no qualms about taking creative risks and pushing the envelope, storytelling-wise, which is a crucial aspect of his manga.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen arcs have become some of the most interesting in modern shonen manga in recent years, and there are many valid reasons for that stance. Therefore, there is no surprise that season 2 is having a lot of hype, considering that it is adapting two of the most prominent arcs in the entire series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes