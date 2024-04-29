Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 will be released on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan. The latest episode was all about exploring the protagonist’s dilemma, where she was baffled by how her date ended with her senpai. Yori’s proposal not only caught Kino by surprise but also made her question if she understood the meaning of “I love you.”

With three episodes so far, it is clear that she often says those three words without really thinking about what they mean, whether she’s saying them to Miki or simply using the phrase casually.

Despite her lack of understanding when it comes to being romantically entangled with someone, it is really a starting point of her character development since she has decided to give it a shot. Follow along with the article to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 be released

For the global audience, due to the time difference, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 will drop on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub of the anime will be revealed soon.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, May 4, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4

For fans outside of Japan, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 and all the latest and preceding installments will be available to watch exclusively on Hidive, the only OTT to add the anime to its dynamic catalog. Unfortunately, the Yori rom-com goodness won’t be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, and more.

A brief recap of Whisper Me a Love song episode 3

Yori, as seen in Whisper Me a Love Song episode 3 (Image via Yokohama Animation Studio/Cloud Hearts)

Episode 3, “Confession and Hesitation,” saw Kino wonder about what love actually meant, as she had been using the phrase casually so far. Given Yori never had been in a relationship, it was quite difficult for her to understand what Yori wanted from her. Kino decided to seek a solution by revealing everything that happened with her on her date with Yori, to her best friend, Miki.

Concerned about Kino, Miki tried to delve into her friend’s thought process and tried to learn what she actually felt for Yori. Miki suggested to Kino that she could go on dates with Yori by taking things slowly and understanding what she actually wanted. Elsewhere. Yori was growing frantic about her proposal to Kino, but eventually, she breathed a sigh of relief after receiving a text from her kouhai.

While at home, Kino learned how her parents had always been in love with each other, which gave her strength to face Yori despite the awkwardness. The next day, Kino met Yoriu and confessed that she had never thought of her in a romantic way, but would consider giving love a chance. Yori decided to win Kino’s affection, and she started off by joining SSGIRLS.

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4 is titled “Progress, Impatience, and A Quiet Resolve.” The episode will see the initial efforts of both Kino and Yori to sustain their bond by understanding each other. As the title proclaims, the episode will showcase the romantic progress between the duo, where Yori will do everything to win Kino’s heart, and the latter will try exploring the romantic intricacies by giving love a chance.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Whisper Me a Love Song as 2024 progresses.