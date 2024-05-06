Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan. Himari Kino, who is already dealing with massive confusion in learning the meaning of love romantically, has been struck with a new dilemma that she wasn’t expecting to come her way.

Despite Kino and Yori making efforts to land on the same, the latter’s confession has created a significant distance between the two. The latest episode saw the debut of a new character named Satomiya Momoka, who is being voiced by Reina Ueda, the VA popular for playing Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer and Reze in Chainsaw Man.

The arrival of Satomiya has generated hype among the fans, who are eagerly awaiting to see how Yori is going to bear the pain of learning that Kino has a new senpai. However, unbeknownst to her, Kino’s new trouble is more intense. Follow along with the article to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 be released

For fans worldwide, due to the time difference, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan. The English dub of the anime is yet to arrive.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 for all selective regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, May 11, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 12, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 and beyond will be available exclusively on Hidive, the only OTT to stream the anime for fans outside of Japan. Unfortunately, the Yori rom-com goodness won’t be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, and more.

A brief recap of Whisper Me a Love Song episode 4

Kino, as seen in Whisper Me A Love Song episode 3 (Image via Yokohama Animation Studio/Cloud Hearts)

Episode 4 saw Yori revealing to her bandmates everything that transpired so far that caught them by surprise. Later, she met Kino at the usual spot, where they discussed having lunch together on her practice days, to which she agreed. When asked about the reason she joined the SSGIRLS band, Yori replied to Kino by telling her that she wanted to win her heart by accepting her request.

With Yori’s tight schedule, it became impossible for Kino and her to meet every day. As Kino was getting restless, her friend suggested joining a club that would keep her busy. Kino wanted to join a club that was flexible with attendance, and she encountered Satomiya at the cooking club.

After joining the club, Kino relayed the good news to Yori, which made her jealous of the former being too excited about her new senpai. During the practice session, Yori’s gloomy aura was apparent to all of her bandmates. Aki decided to learn what was wrong with her and tried to cheer her up.

The same day, Kino paid a visit to Miki’s house, but given that her friend had rushed away for an urgent call, she was left alone. Eventually, Miki’s elder sister Aki returned home and was surprised to find Kino there. All of a sudden, Aki came a little too strong, telling Kino to leave Yori and proclaiming that she was in love with her.

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5

Whisper Me a Love Song episode 5 is titled “A going home, a meeting, and a promise." The upcoming episode will see Kino’s reaction to Aki’s confession, which will put her in a rabbit hole, making it difficult for her to make a choice. Kino is likely to avoid Yori, given she still has to figure out what love is. With Aki asserting dominance by claiming to have her feelings figured out, it will be difficult for Kino to continue with the current ordeal.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Whisper Me a Love Song as 2024 progresses.