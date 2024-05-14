Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan. Given how things ended in the previous installment, Aki revealing to have feelings for Yori came as a sudden surprise not only to Kino but also to the viewers. However, to some extent, fans of the anime had a hunch that there was a spark that they witnessed every time Aki was around Yori.

However, the latest episode has cleared the gloomy fog and is back on track with Yori and Kino's goodness. The recent plot developments see Kino making the biggest decision of her life, but will she be able to fulfill it? Follow along with the article to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 be released

Due to the time difference, for fans outside Japan, Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 18, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST. Given the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its initial release in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 for all selective regions with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, May 18, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 and all the latest installments of the anime will be available exclusively on Hidive, the only OTT to stream the series for fans outside of Japan. Unfortunately, the Yori rom-com won’t be available on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, Hulu, and more.

A brief recap of Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 5

A still from Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 5 (Image via Yokohama Animation Studio/Cloud Hearts)

Episode 5 continued from where it left off in the previous installment, resuming the scene where Aki revealed that she had feelings for Yori. Aki further explained that she concealed her feelings, presuming Yori wouldn’t accept her love. However, Yori falling for Kino and the latter keeping her answer in limbo, made Aki restless.

While contemplating her relationship with Yori and Aki’s truth, Kino remained completely distracted for days, and she had a hard time focusing on the present. Momoka helped Kino build courage while they had a discussion on love during their time at the home science club. On her way home, Kino encountered Yori and asked if they could walk together.

At some distance, Momoka came running towards Kino, shouting her name out loud, which made Yori a little jealous, causing her to grab Kino’s arm. Yori was awkward because of her actions, which Kino deemed amiable. Before heading in different directions, Yori told Kino about her concert and proclaimed to attract Kino with her music to a whole another level.

Kino also promised Yori that she would give her answer after the concert, as she didn’t want to make the latter wait any longer. The next day, Aki apologized to Kino for her behavior and assisted her to the music club, where everyone was waiting for her. Although Kino didn’t realize what she was feeling at the moment, watching Aki and Yori together made her jealous.

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 (speculative)

Whisper Me a Love Song Episode 6 is titled “Love at First Sight and the Big Day.” Given the title, the episode is likely to see Kino realize what love is for the first time ever, during Yori’s concert, which could be taken as the “Big Day.” Despite how things ended with Aki, she is still expected to confess to Yori if Kino fails in her promise. What comes next is anticipated to set the narrative in a new direction.

