Who are the 3 strongest Devils in Black Clover? Explained

"Who are the 3 strongest Devils in Black Clover?" is a question many fans of the series have because there are specific details that play a role in this discussion. It was established by Yuki Tabata that the devil realm was dominated by hierarchies, and the three highest members were a part of the Tree of Qliphoth as a sign of their power.

While the Dark Triad arc in Black Clover established the three strongest Devils and how they were connected with the members of the Zogratis family, the main antagonists of that story, it turned out to be a lot more complex. That is because Megicula was initially introduced as one of the three most powerful Devils in the story, although the Astaroth twist changed that notion quite a lot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Who are the three strongest Devils in Black Clover?

The three strongest Devils in Black Clover are Astaroth, Lucifero, and Beelzebub, who have all proven to be some of the most powerful characters in the entire series. It is also worth pointing out that Megicula took over Astaroth's place as the third Devil sitting at the Tree of Qliphoth, although not because of being stronger but rather because the latter disappeared.

These characters were all revealed during the events of the Dark Triad arc, as it was confirmed that they all struck contracts with the members of the Zogratis family, the main villains of said storylines. Those Devils initially appeared as sources of an additional Grimoire to the Zogratis, although Lucifero and Megicula have made physical appearances in the story, as of this writing.

Astaroth's powers, explained

Astaroth is strongly connected to Lucius Zogratis (Image via Shueisha).

Many fans have the question "Who are the three strongest Devils in Black Clover?" because of the way Astaroth was introduced into the story. This Devil has never made a physical appearance in the story, but he struck a contract with Lucius Zogratis, and the latter used his abilities through Julius Novachrono to become the Wizard King and manipulate everyone.

Astaroth is the real owner of the Time Magic ability that Julius uses throughout the story and has a lot of range, which is shown in different stages of the story. There has been a theory for a long time that Lucius used this magic to turn back events until Asta and his friends won different battles so he could accomplish his goal of purity.

Lucifero's powers, explained

Lucifero confronting Asta in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

This Devil was the final villain of the Dark Triad arc and struck a contract with Dante Zogratis, a member of the Spade Kingdom's aforementioned Dark Triad, as well as with Moris Libardirt. He was eventually defeated by the combined efforts of the Black Bulls and the remaining Magic Knights, whose end has been divisive to this very day in the manga.

Lucifero has Gravity Magic, which naturally means he can increase the pressure of a specific area. It is also worth pointing out that he can alter space to dodge attacks and is even capable of manipulating strangers and more intangible concepts, such as dreams.

Beelzebub's powers, explained

Zenon Zogratis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Beelzebub is another high-ranking Devil, who hasn't made a physical appearance in Black Clover as of this writing but has been present from the early days of the Dark Triad. He initially had a contract with Zenon Zogratis, one of the main villains of the story, but Lucius forced him upon Lily Aquaria so the latter could become a Paladin for his cause against her will.

When it comes to his abilities, he has access to Spatial Magic, which is a bit of a complex topic. Beelzebub and the humans he makes a contract with have the ability to manipulate the space of different entities, with Zenon getting the most out of it during the Dark Triad arc.

