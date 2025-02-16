Who is Ashido Kano in Bleach? Explained

Tite Kubo’s Bleach has kept fans enthralled with its large, variegated cast since 2001. The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, an orange-haired student who can see spirits and interact with them. Ichigo’s journey through the world of the afterlife introduces a complex environment populated by Shinigami, Hollow, Arrancar, Quincy, and more.

Each Bleach character has their own distinct traits, personality, and backstory, adding depth to the franchise’s mesmerizing tapestry. The main protagonist and his friends undergo significant character growth, evolving as they face and overcome their vulnerabilities, and even the antagonists are distinguished by their intricate motivations.

Iconic settings like the Soul Society or the Hueco Mundo form the background for a narrative where even the most minor characters are given memorable moments to shine. In particular, the Hueco Mundo’s unique landscape serves as the backdrop for the tale of Ashido Kano, a Shinigami who fits into the canon established by Tite Kubo despite appearing exclusively in the Bleach anime.

Despite only appearing in the anime filler, Ashido Kano is a canon Bleach character

The eerie Forest of Menos

The entry to the Forest of Menos (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Positioned in between the Human World and the Soul Society, the Hueco Mundo stands as one of the three main planes of existence in the Bleach universe. This realm is the natural domain of Hollow and Arrancar, who search for more souls to devour under an eternal night. The Hueco Mundo includes a vast underground forest which is home to countless Hollow.

Known as the “Forest of Menos”, this place is filled with huge trees made of a silvery quartz-like substance and populated by a large number of Gillian-class Hollow. Within this desolate, eerie environment Bleach fans are introduced to Ashido Kano.

Before Ashido’s encounter with Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends, the forest was under the control of a group of Adjuchas-class Hollow, who led the other Hollow on Sosuke Aizen’s behalf.

The inside of the Forest of Menos, and some of its inhabitants (Image via Studio Pierrot)

More precisely, Ashido Kano first appeared in episode 147 of the Bleach anime. This episode marks the start of a filler mini-arc where Ashido plays a central role. It must be noted that even though Ashido’s character and his mini-arc never appear in the original Bleach manga, they are part of the franchise's canon.

Bleach author Tite Kubo had planned for Ashido and the Forest of Menos to appear in the manga but was forced to exclude these elements from the narrative due to pressing time constraints caused by the manga deadlines. At least, Ashido’s story was highlighted in the anime, which brought justice to his heroic actions as a Shinigami trapped in the Hueco Mundo.

Ashido Kano's encounter with Rukia

Ichigo and the others explore the Hueco Mundo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Ichigo Kurosaki, Sado Yasutora, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, and Rukia Kuchiki infiltrate the Hueco Mundo to rescue Orihime Inoue, the mission takes an unexpected turn as Rukia is separated from the others and pulled into a dark subterranean area, i.e., the Forest of Menos.

Within this shadowy environment, Rukia is soon surrounded by Hollow. She battles fiercely, but the situation becomes increasingly complex as each defeated Hollow is replaced by a new one. The unending challenge puts Rukia to a tremendous test, and she is eventually overwhelmed by the sheer number of foes.

Fortunately, a mysterious figure with a gazelle skull on his face and a brown fur coat on his body saves Rukia just as a group of Hollow is about to strike her with a Cero. The individual defeats all of the Hollow before leaping away from the area while carrying Rukia.

Ashido saves Rukia (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Rukia attempts to leave the mysterious savior and run away in search of her friends, he performs a high-speed movement to grab her again with astonishing agility. The individual then brings Rukia to a hidden cave, where he identifies himself as Ashido Kano. He also enlightens her about the secrets of the Forest of Menos.

Ashido appears as a Shinigami wearing a coat adorned with Hollow masks above a tattered version of the Shinigami standard uniform. All of a sudden, Ashido unsheaths his Zanpakuto and attacks Rukia, who barely manages to block his strike. The clash escalates into a heated struggle, with Ashido completely outclassing Rukia in both speed and force until he corners her.

Rukia is helpless as Ashido thrusts his blade toward her face, but he unexpectedly stops his attack and sheaths his Zanpakuto before revealing that he was simply testing Rukia’s skills to see if she could be able to survive in the harsh environment of the Forest of Menos. Ashido then tells Rukia his story before helping her to fight through the forest and reunite with her comrades.

Ashido and Rukia in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Many years before, Ashido was part of a Shinigami unit tasked with fighting a large group of Hollow. As the Hollow opened a Garganta portal to retreat into Hueco Mundo, Ashido and his fellow Shinigami pursued them, and thus ended up stuck in the Forest of Menos. Encircled by several Menos Grande, the Shinigami continued fighting fearlessly.

However, despite their fierce resistance, they were gradually overwhelmed, until Ashido and one of his comrades were the only survivors of the unit. Ashido’s friend killed a Hollow but was fatally wounded in the process, and died soon after. Exploding with anger, Ashido took the mask of this Hollow and put it on his face. He then went on a rampage, killing all the remaining Hollows by himself.

After the gruesome bloodshed, Ashido Kano decided to stay in the Hueco Mundo and slay as many Hollow as possible to avenge his fallen comrades and protect the Human World and the Soul Society. He kept wearing the gazelle-like mask as a memento of his duty.

Teres Holcan and the other Adjuchas in the Forest of Menos (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the present time, Ashido develops a deep connection with Rukia, especially as they visit the place where the former’s friend once fell. After Rukia tells Ashido that she, Ichigo, and their companions entered the Hueco Mundo to rescue a friend, he decides to help Rukia find Ichigo and the others.

Together, Ashido and Rukia fight their way through a hoard of Hollow and even manage to defeat Teres Holcan, the leader of the Adjuchas-class Hollow controlling the Forest of Menos. Ashido and Rukia eventually find Ichigo’s group, but they are attacked by swarms of Menos who shoot Cero blasts at them just as they are about to reach the exit of the forest.

After leaving the Forest of Menos, Ichigo and the others arrived at Las Noches (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo and Renji Abarai try to fight the Menos and the Adjuchas leading them, but Ashido steps in to handle the situation. He deflects a Cero, but the repelled blast causes the passageway to collapse. Rukia yells at Ashido to come with them, but the lone Shinigami resolutely dismisses Rukia’s heartfelt plea and instead urges her to protect her friend at any cost.

As Ashido dashes toward the Hollow, charging at them with a fierce battle cry, Rukia, Ichigo, and the others rush through the collapsing passageway. Once clear of the Forest of Menos, Ichigo’s group finally approaches Las Noches, but Rukia’s gaze lingers back, her heart heavy at the thought of Ashido’s noble spirit and yet sad fate.

A vengeful, yet noble spirit

Ashido's Zanpakuto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ashido Kano’s current status in Bleach is unknown. He didn’t escape with Rukia, Ichigo, and the others, as the passageway to leave the Forest of Menos got obstructed, perhaps forever. Rukia promised to come back and help him, but no mention of Ashido was made in the franchise except for Tite Kubo’s statement about his character being canon.

Fans also never got to learn the name and powers of Ashido’s Zanpakuto, as the Bleach anime only showed him using the sword in its sealed form, which appeared to be a katana with a green hilt and a rectangular, chipped handguard. It’s unknown whether Ashido could perform Bankai or not, but there’s no doubt that he should have been able to use at least Shikai.

In any case, Ashido was shown to be a rather powerful Shinigami. Which makes sense, given that he spent hundreds of years fighting for his life against neverending hordes of Hollow. The constant struggle indirectly helped Ashido to become stronger, and his might was made manifest when he easily outclassed Rukia in their confrontation.

Granted, Rukia didn’t use her Shikai on that occasion, but Ashido didn’t release his Zanpakuto either. Rukia would later go on to fight and defeat – albeit with some evident help from plot armor – Aaroniero Arruruerie, the Noveno Espada of Sosuke Aizen’s army.

More than just a Shinigami, Ashido appeared to be a specter of death who fought with incredible ferocity. Haunted by the harrowing loss of his comrades, he became a vengeful spirit, devoting his life to slaughtering as many Hollow as he could.

Ashido Kano deserved more screentime in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He spent entire centuries alone in enemy territory, fighting a one-man war while suffering from survivor’s guilt, his uniform wrapped up in a coat adorned with the Hollow masks he picked up as macabre trophies of his relentless raids.

Yet, Ashido Kano retained a gentle spirit. Even though the Soul Society abandoned him, he kept fighting, driven by his sense of duty and honor. Not only did he avenge his fallen comrades with fierce determination, but also stood ready to put his life on the line to help Rukia, Ichigo, and the others.

Ashido’s life was marked by tragedy, but his deep commitment to justice kept him alive in the Hueco Mundo’s harsh environment. His noble soul never wavered, as he remained eternally loyal to the memory of his fallen comrades, showing a profound dedication that not many Bleach characters can match.

