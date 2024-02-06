Who is Baruka in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling has introduced fans to a host of interesting characters across its run, both protagonists and antagonists alike. While the manhwa and now anime series focuses heavily on Sung Jin-Woo and his incredible journey, the villains also play their part in moving the story forward.

One such villain that left his mark despite limited panel time is Baruka. Appearing during the Red Gate arc, Baruka serves as the main antagonist and proves to be quite the formidable foe. With the anime now airing, it is the perfect time to learn all about this iconic Solo Leveling villain before his debut on screens.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Solo Leveling manhwa.

Baruka’s background in Solo Leveling

Baruka is an ice elf who serves as the boss of the dangerous Red Gate dungeon. He makes his first appearance in Chapter 52 of the Solo Leveling webtoon, emerging when the gate first forms in Jin-Woo’s vicinity.

As an elf, Baruka possesses typical traits like blue skin, long white hair, completely white eyes, and black fingernails. His attire consists of winter clothing like large fur coats and parkas, befitting an ice elf. A distinctive purple flower pattern on his forehead completes his unique look.

In terms of personality, Baruka is cruel, narcissistic and outright sadistic. He enjoys killing humans, playing with his prey, and holds no regard for life. His high intelligence allows him to speak fluently and devise clever battle tactics against enemies.

Baruka's battle against Sung Jin-Woo

When Kim Chul and his party enter the Red Gate dungeon to investigate its source, Baruka uses his army to massacre the entire team, sparing only Kim Chul. As Kim tries to escape, Baruka, eager to finish off the last surviving member of Kim Chul's party, pursues him.

While chasing Kim Chul through the forest, Baruka encounters Sung Jin-Woo. Recognizing Jin-Woo's potential, he offers to spare his life in exchange for sacrificing Kim Chul's. Jin-Woo refuses this offer, leading to an intense fight between them. Baruka initially overpowers Jin-Woo, forcing the protagonist to summon allies like Igris and Iron to turn the tables.

Even when outnumbered three-to-one, Baruka continues to put up a terrific fight. His skills include deadly sword mastery, tactical adaptability, fearsome speed and durability. He charges at Jin-Woo multiple times in desperation, before finally getting killed by the latter’s shadows.

Jin-Woo then attempts to use Shadow Extraction on Baruka, hoping to add his powerful shadow to his army. However, he fails all three times, and Baruka’s soul disappears. This failure has a negative impact on Jin-Woo’s mood. He feels frustrated and disappointed, as he had wasted his time and energy for nothing.

While his role in the manhwa ultimately proves short-lived, Baruka leaves behind an enduring legacy as a powerful antagonist not to be trifled with. His formidable strength is evident as he is one of the few enemies who can overwhelm Jin-Woo, even forcing the protagonist to call for backup.

As the Red Gate boss, his battle with Jin-Woo encapsulates all the high stakes and tension expected from a major manhwa arc climax, highlighting the capabilities of both parties. While more dangerous threats emerge later in the story of Solo Leveling, Baruka's role as the first significant antagonist to push Jin-Woo to such extremes cements his respect and notoriety among fans.

Conclusion

With the manhwa’s popularity at an all-time high, now is the best time to revisit key characters like Baruka. Though he perishes fighting Jin-Woo, the ice elf leaves a strong impression thanks to his striking design, overwhelming power, and importance as the Red Gate boss.

As the first season of the Solo Leveling anime is currently airing, there is speculation about whether Baruka will appear in this season. Given the current pace of the anime, which has covered about 13 chapters in the first three episodes, it seems unlikely that Baruka will make an appearance in the first season.

If the season is limited to 12 episodes and continues at this pace, it might not reach Chapter 52, where Baruka is first introduced. However, if the anime includes a second cour, his appearance is possible, depending on how the story progresses. But there’s no denying that Baruka occupies an integral place in Solo Leveling’s rogues’ gallery of villains.