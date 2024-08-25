As author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga nears its end with each passing quarter of a year, anime-only fans can’t help but feel left behind and forgotten. While the Sword of the Wizard King was met with rousing success on its release in 2023, there have been no signs of the television anime returning.

Likewise, a common question these anime-only fans find themselves asking s “who is the final villain of Black Clover?” More likely than not, fans are curious to know if the Dark Triad, whom they last saw the Black Bulls opposing in the television anime, are indeed the manga’s final villains.

Thankfully, there's an answer to this question, but one which will likely come as a major shock to anime-only fans who’ve avoided spoilers so far. While the Dark Triad are not the final villains of Tabata’s beloved manga series, they are very closely related to the Black Clover character eventually revealed to fill this role.

Trending

Who is the final villain of Black Clover? Explained

Expand Tweet

The answer to the question of “who is the final villain of Black Clover” is none other than Lucius Zogratis, better known to anime-only fans as Wizard King Julius Novachrono.

Likewise, Lucius is naturally the fourth Zogratis sibling alongside Dante, Zenon and Vanica. This reveal comes immediately after the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, where it’s revealed that Asta, Yuno and co’s unlikely win came as a result of Lucius’ intervention.

This is revealed via Julius’ confrontation with Damnatio Kira, who visited him to point out discrepancies in their research on devils with respect to Megicula, Astaroth and Time Magic.

Julius immediately realizes what Damnatio is talking about, asking his ally to stop him while in a panic. Unfortunately, it’s too late by this point, with Julius transforming into Lucius and incapacitating Damnatio.

Explaining how Julius is Lucius

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Black Clover manga saw Julius turn into Lucius Zogratis after being cornered by Damnatio regarding discrepancies in devil research.

That's because Julius and Lucius’ body is the host for the devil Astaroth, one of the three rulers of the underworld who wields Time Magic. That's how Damnatio came to confront Kira, as the records he studied didn’t mention Megicula as one of the Underworld’s rulers, but Lucifero, Beelzebub and Astaroth.

From what fans know of the pairs’ origins, Lucius and Julius are two souls born within one body. The manga has yet to reveal exactly how this remarkable situation came to be as of this article’s writing.

However, it’s suggested that Lucius is the main body, as it’s to Lucius whom Zenon once went to become a devil host. That's further suggested by the fact that Julius became his identity in the Clover Kingdom, while Lucius lay dormant within.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much additional information on exactly how both Julius and Lucius came to occupy the same body. Nevertheless, Tabata seems to be taking a longer time to end his series than most that make the move to Jump GIGA do.

With that in mind, it seems very likely that fans at least get a bit more backstory on the pair.

Lucius’ powers and abilities, explained

Like Julius, Lucius' specialty is in Time Magic, but he also controls many other strong Magic Attributes in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the other half of Julius Novachrono, Lucius unsurprisingly is in possession of Time Magic, thanks to being the host of the devil Astaroth.

He’s also shown to possess Soul Magic after revealing himself. Lucius also, like Julius, possesses immense speed, strength, enhancement and magic power, as well as a genius intellect. He’s also devil-possessed, giving him immense additional power.

Finally, Lucius is also able to use multiple mana attributes, thanks to absorbing both his siblings and several devils in the Underworld. That includes Gravity, Body, Blood and Bone Magic, which he received from consuming Lucifero’s heart and assimilating his three siblings’ original attributes, respectively.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback