Who is Fumiko Mifune in Chainsaw Man? Everything you need to know

The recent Chainsaw Man manga chapters have brought back one of the characters from the series, who is going to play a pivotal role going forward with the narrative. The character here in question is Fumiko Mifune, a Public Safety Devil Hunter from Tokyo Special Division 7 who works with Hirofumi Yoshida.Upon her reappearance in the manga, fans have been asking around who she is and her relevance to the story. Furthermore, Fujimoto's controversial choice of introducing her in the series has also sparked the curiosity of several fans and readers.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga. This article also contains canon typical mentions of sensitive topics. Readers' discretion is advised.Fumiko Mifune's role in the Chainsaw Man manga, exploredWith the latest Chainsaw Man chapter 212, the name Fumiko Mifune was brought back into the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Fumiko was first introduced in the Chainsaw Man Church arc, as introduced to Denji by Hirofumi Yoshida. She immediately started getting intimate with Denji.As they were on a karaoke date, a group of men with baseball bats attacked them. While Denji was fighting off these men, Fumiko continued to sing, making Denji question whether she was an ally or an enemy. Yoshida answers for Fumiko, informing Denji that she's part of the Tokyo Special Division 7 for Public Safety and has been assigned as his high school bodyguard, despite being 22 years old.Later on in the arc, as the Spear Hybrid and Miri Sugo appear, Fumiko reveals her true colors, admitting that she never even cared about Denji's well-being while mocking Nayuta for losing her pets. With that, Fumiko leaves the two at the mercy of Barem and the rioting crowd.SpY2Kghetti @SpyGGhettiLINKOk, i think i may understand what's going on? I think in these pages Fumiko is speaking through Aging's body, and what Aging is seeing is an hallucination of her like how Asa/Yoru work. Basically, Fumiko is kind of possessing Aging. #csm189 #chainsawmanShe later appears during the Chainsaw Man's Aging Devil arc during Pochita's battle against Public Safety. To stop the Chainsaw Man Devil, Fumiko and several Japanese politicians discuss Public Safety's plan to sacrifice children up to the age of nine as a part of their deal with the Aging Devil.However, she later betrays the Primal Fear by offering her heart to Yoshida, as she promised that she would side with the likelier winner of the battle. As one of Fumiko's duplicates perishes, another duplicate is present on the scene. In exchange for gaining access to Fumiko's heart, Yoshida commands the Octopus Devil, who swallows the Aging Devil whole.In the current arc, Fumiko appears as Denji is resting in the nurse's office in preparation for the battle against Yoru. Fumiko then reveals that she had made a contract with the STD Devil at the age of 14. Any human who has s*xual intercourse with Fumiko to transform into a perfect duplicate of her. Furthermore, she reveals that there's a Fumiko Mifune in every country.Fumiko's powers and abilities, explainedA panel from the Chainsaw Man manga chapter 212 (Image via Shueisha)Apart from her normal capabilities as a Public Safety Devil Hunter, Fumiko Mifune has been shown to make two Devil contracts as of now. Earlier, she made a contract with the Aging Devil to stop Pochita. As a part of their contract, the Aging Devil can use Fumiko as a weapon by sacrificing any organ from her body whenever it needs power.Very recently, it was also revealed that she made a contract with the STD Devil as well, when she was 14. By just having s*xual intercourse with Fumiko, the other person will become her in both mind and in body. With many of her duplicates around the globe, she essentially created a network of information worldwide.Final thoughtsWith the recent reintroduction of Fumiko Mifune into the Chainsaw Man narrative, Fujimoto might likely be planning something big with her, especially seeing her interest in the Death Devil and War Devil's conflict. While her return might be a bit controversial, she will definitely play a hand in Denji and Yoru's lives.Also read:Who is Nakime in Demon Slayer? Everything you need to knowGotouge did an amazing job portraying the sibling dynamics in Demon Slayer, and you can't change my mindWhat if Naruto had said &quot;Yes&quot; to Sakura at that time?