Who is Kanaguri in Sakamoto Days? Everything you need to know

Sakamoto Days' latest episode brought in a character whose debut was anticipated in the anime. The character in question is Kanaguri, previously named in episode 5 of the anime and now debuting in episode 17. Given the most recent developments, Kanaguri looks to be central to the plot and will serve as an important figure going forward.

Tho, with his name now mentioned and a debut teased, many have begun to wonder who Kanaguri really is. Put plainly, Kanaguri is an undercover member of Slur's organization and a former member of The Order. Besides being an assassin, the man has a love for films, which is reflected in him founding the company Murder Films. It was his films that poineered the concept of assassin movies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sakamoto Days series.

Sakamoto Days: Kanaguri and everything to know about him

Kanaguri (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, Kanaguri is an undercover member of Kei Uzuki aka Slur's organization and an ex-member of The Order. The latter affiliation is enough to hint at his skillset and how dangerous of an individual he is. In the manga, Kanaguri makes his official debut in chapter 59, revealing himself as a test admin in the JCC entrance exams that Sakamoto, Shin and Akira were in.

But Kanaguri isn't a hero per se, rather he plays a recurring antagonistic role in the series - He is a major antagonist for the JCC Transfer Exams Arc and once again in the JCC Infiltration Arc. Kanaguri has been showcased to be eccentric and an avid lover of film-making. With a short attention span, he gravitates towards whatever he finds most exciting, which can change by the minute.

He regards film-making very highly and a moment spent not doing so "isn't worth living". His mannerisms are what caused Osaragi to dislike him. Further, his mood is dictated by his camera, even entering a rageful and fierce state when attempting to capture a vital moment. Contrastingly, he becomes depressed if his camera is damaged. Anyone who insults his movies is the subjects of harsh threats.

Kanaguri's battle prowess

Akira and Kanaguri (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Overall, Kanaguri in Sakamoto Days is very impressive at combat, although he claims not to be skilled in killing. But even so, his abilities are near superhuman. Prior to becoming an assassin, he fought on par with and killed his best friend, a member of The Order. This is what got him noticed by the organization and later made into a member of the same.

As such, Kanaguri is one of Japan's strongest assassins, with his abilities being partially linked to his camera - depressive and weaker if broken, revitalized and powerful if replaced. This ties into Kanaguri's deep love for film-making, using assassinations as opportunities to capture scenes for his movies. His physicality seems to improve when it comes down to capturing a scene.

Apart from this, Kanaguri has been noted by Shin in Sakamoto Days to have extraordinary motor functions. He could keep up with Shin's mind-reading and alter both his movements and subconscious thoughts mid-attack. He is also a great marksman, with enhanced speed, strength, endurance and durability, able to land devastating blows while sustaining Taro Sakamoto's attacks unharmed.

Kanaguri's toolkit

Kanaguri (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Sakamoto Days, Kanaguri uses a bunch of different equipment that put him among the top assassins. For one, he uses his company-branded clipperboard as a melee weapon. He also seems to carry camcorders for continous filming, which tie into his obsession for capturing nearly every moment. But the intriguing bit begins with his video camera/cannon.

As mentioned, the camera is able to fire highly focused bursts of energy. They are strong enough to blast holes through planes, as seen in the manga. Next, Kanaguri utilizes a high density laser that can melt small items and damage certain surfaces. He states that it is simply a normal light, but it does look specially made, given its capabilities.

