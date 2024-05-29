Who was Konan's love interest in Naruto? Explained

While it has been quite a few years since the Naruto anime ended, many fans are doubtful about some of the relationships the characters held with each other. Fans are especially doubtful about the relationship between the main trio of the original Akatsuki, i.e., Yahiko, Nagato, and Konan.

As fans would know, Yahiko passed away long ago during the incident surrounding Hanzo of the Salamander. Hence, Nagato puppeteered his corpse and became the man known as Pain. Nagato did this because he believed Yahiko to be the leader of Akatsuki. Konan joined him as the second in command.

So, who was Konan's love interest? Did she love Yahiko, or did she fall in love with Nagato after its restructuring?

Trending

Who was Konan's love interest in Naruto?

Yahiko as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yahiko was Konan's love interest. Konan and Yahiko first met each other during a time of war. Given that they were both orphans looking for food, they became close and traveled the countryside together.

Soon after, they found another boy, Nagato, and were later trained by the Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya, to use ninja skills. During this time, Yahiko began flirting with Konan. This was explained in much detail in the anime. Unfortunately, Yahiko later passed away, cutting short their love story.

Konan's origins in Naruto

Konan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Yahiko and Nagato, Konan was from the Hidden Rain Village. Given that the village was situated between major nations, it became a battlefield during the Third Shinobi World War, forcing orphan children to look for food to survive. Konan was one of these children. During one such search, she met Yahiko and became friends with him.

Later, the two befriended another boy, Nagato. Jiraiya later trained these three orphans in the way of the ninjas to defend themselves when in danger. Over time, the master and the students became like a family. After three years, Jiraiya finally left them, after which three orphans established the Akatsuki.

Konan and Hanzo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As they began accumulating more members, they came to the attention of Hanzo of the Salamander, then-village head. Hanzo kidnapped Konan, instructing Nagato that he would only let her free if he were to kill Yahiko. Knowing that Nagato could not do it, Yahiko killed himself.

Following that, Nagato went on a rampage and wiped out Hanzo's entire platoon. Later, with Yahiko gone, Nagato used his corpse to become Pain, the leader of the reorganized Akatsuki, with Konan being the second-in-command.

Yahiko and Konan's love for each other, explained

Yahiko and Konan as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yahiko and Konan were implied to have feelings for each other. Yahiko was shown to flirt with Konan on numerous occasions. There was once also an occasion when Konan and Yahiko leaned toward each other for a possible kiss; however, the scene was immediately cut off.

In another scene, Yahiko learns about a man within their organization who has developed feelings for Konan. This left him nervous. Moreover, when Nagato questioned him about his feelings, he was left flustered. Fortunately, Konan rejected the man's advances. However, Yahiko was left saddened as Konan expressed that she did not want to indulge in relationships.

Yahiko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Later in the story, when Hanzo kidnaps Konan, Yahiko willingly commits suicide to keep her safe.

As for Konan, her love for Yahiko was expressed through her trust in Naruto Uzumaki. Given how Naruto resembled Yahiko, she trusted him to change the future. Additionally, Nagato expressed how he was certain Konan liked Yahiko back then.

Related Links