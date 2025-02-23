Who is Rill from Black Clover in love with? His canon love interest, explained

Rill Boismortier from Black Clover is the captain of Clover Kingdom's Aqua deer squad while also being a member of the Royal Knights squad. Rill is blessed with the Painting magic. He can manipulate paint and bring parts of his paintings to life. He can also use transformation magic, allowing him to change into others.

Who is Rill from Black Clover in love with? Rill has been seen in love with Charmy Pappitson from the Black Bull squad in her adult form. ﻿Charmy has the power to control cotton and multiple food attributes.

The duo first met after Charmy defeated and released him from an elf reincarnation. He was intrigued by her from that moment onwards, even though he didn't realize it was Charmy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion.

Charmy and Rill's relationship in Black Clover

Rill painted a portrait of Charmy (Image via Pierrot)

Rill saw Charmy for the first time during the elf reincarnation arc. He was under the influence of the elf Lira. Charmy defeated and broke him from his spell and brought him back. He saw her in her adult form while he was under the influence. He fell for her from that moment, perceiving her as a strong and beautiful woman.

Rill, accompanied by Asta and Potrof, battled Charmy again during their battle in Black Clover season 4, although he was infatuated with her before that. Before the battle commenced, Rill showed Asta, the main protagonist, a portrait of the woman he was fighting for. Asta realized that it was Charmy's portrait in her adult form. However, Rill could not recognize her at that time due to her gain in mass.

Their initial interaction was mostly based on their shared roles as Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights. Their relationship develops most strongly when Charmy is in her big form during battles, as that is the form he was initially attracted to. Rill always seems to be impressed by her power in this form.

Why Rill doesn't recognize Charmy, explained

Rill and Charmy from Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

The major key factors of Charmy's abilities create confusion for Rill, and he cannot recognize her. Rill is mainly in love with Charmy's bigger form; however, Charmy's ability to change herself drastically into her usual chibi dwarf form creates this confusion. Charmy's changes include her height, physique, and overall demeanor.

Moreover, the person Rill is in love with is perceived as a completely different version of Charmy. Rill's image of Charmy, the one he is in love with, is a beautiful and powerful woman he cannot align or correlate with her normal form. He has trouble comparing both the figures and coming to the conclusion that they are the same person.

The one-sided relationship of Rill towards Charmy has been portrayed in a comedic way for effect. Black Clover uses these misunderstandings to create a humorous landscape where everyone else can recognize Charmy but Rill. This is a common effect or trope used between many mangas and animes.

As the series unfolded, many more such relationships were formed, some for comedic purposes and some for the storyline. From the looks of it, there is no definite storyline ending to Rill and Charmy's love line. Viewers can only anticipate more comedic annotations from their storylines.

