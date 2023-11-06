Who did Sukuna refuse to kill In Shibuya? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 ending, explained

In episode 15 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers were left both shocked and curious by a moment in the episode. This episode showcased Sukuna's entry into the Shibuya Arc, where he confronts Jogo, a Special Grade cursed spirit.

Following Dagon's demise, Jogo experiences a surge of Cursed Energy and mistakenly assumes that Sukuna has arrived in Shibuya. However, it is later revealed that one of Sukuna's fingers was actually released nearby, which led to the increase in Cursed Energy. Sukuna takes over Yuji's body and strikes a deal with Jogo to join forces, while planning to eliminate all humans in Shibuya, except for one individual.

Megumi Fushiguro: The one human Sukuna refuses to kill in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

During the episode, Sukuna showcased his immense power by effortlessly eliminating Mimiko and Nanako. While talking to Jogo, Sukuna expresses his desire to wipe out all humans in Shibuya except for Megumi Fushiguro, whom he chooses to spare.

One of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen is Megumi Fushiguro, a highly skilled sorcerer, who attends Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School. Megumi Fushiguro possesses a prized skill called the Ten Shadows Technique. This ability enables him to summon and control ten formidable shadow creatures, known as shikigami, to assist him during battles. It is believed that Sukuna's interest in Megumi arises from his fascination with the Ten Shadows Technique and its potential.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Sukuna's interest in Megumi Fushiguro

Sukuna, being the ancient curse that he is, possesses a vast amount of knowledge and understanding when it comes to jujutsu techniques. Its reasonable to believe that he recognizes the potential and importance of Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique. Sukuna might view Megumi as someone who can help him increase his power or assist in achieving his goals.

Furthermore, Sukuna's decision to spare Megumi's life could also be because Megumi hasn't fully tapped into his potential yet. As a sorcerer with a strong sense of justice, Megumi possesses a unique combination of strength and moral values. This makes him an intriguing individual for Sukuna, who could see in him either an ally or a formidable opponent.

Megumi Fushiguro's Ten-Shadows Technique (Image via MAPPA)

The Ten Shadows Technique, with its versatility and raw power could prove to be an asset for Sukuna's plans. By sparing Megumi, Sukuna keeps open the possibility of forming an alliance or manipulating him since he may want to take advantage of Megumi's abilities to further his own agenda.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Toji Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

In episode 15 of season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Toji shows up unexpectedly from beneath Megumi's domain. He displays impressive combat skills by swiftly taking Maki's nunchucks. He then confronts Dagon and successfully exorcises him, thus freeing others from his domain. However, adding to the tension, Megumi is then compelled to face Toji.

Meanwhile, Jogo bids farewell to Dagon before engulfing Nanami, Naobito, and Maki in flames. Jogo senses one of Sukuna's fingers and discovers two girls feeding Yuji those fingers. He tries to harm them but gets interrupted when Sukuna manifests from within Yuji's body.

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna then proceeds to kill both girls because he didn't like being ordered by them. Afterwards, he turns his attention to Jogo, who suggests a Binding Vow with Yuji in order to bring Sukuna back fully.

However, Sukuna has other plans in mind. He proposes a deal that if Jogo manages to land a hit on him, he will work under Jogo's command while focusing solely on eliminating all humans in Shibuya, except for one individual. The episode ends with Jogo accepting this proposition.

As Jujutsu Kaisen unfolds, it will be truly captivating to see how the relationship between Sukuna and Megumi evolves. The clash of their beliefs and the possibility of a complex power struggle is bound to keep viewers enthralled.

