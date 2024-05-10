Who is Zangetsu in Bleach? Explained

The Bleach anime series has some of the most interesting world-building elements, which makes it stand out from the rest of the shonen anime competitors. Tite Kubo, the creator of the series, did a brilliant job of creating a variety of characters in it. However, those who are new to the series seem to have one question in mind.

Who is Zengetsu in Bleach? The answer is connected to the protagonist of the series, Ichigo Kurosaki. Zangetsu is the manifestation of Ichigo Kurosaki’s Zanpakuto, which is also the manifestation of Ichigo’s inner Hollow. However, to know who Zangetsu is in detail, we must understand the concept of Hollows and Zanpakuto to gain a deeper understanding.

Who is Zangetsu in the Bleach anime and manga series?

Ichigo and Zangetsu as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before we dive into the topic, we must understand the idea behind Hollows and Zanpakuto. Hollows are human spirits who have failed to leave the Human World and over time, become corrupt souls. They are a race of creatures who feed on the souls of the living and the dead and have supernatural abilities. They reside in a realm known as the Hueco Mundo and can cross over to the Human World and the Soul Society.

Zanpakuto is the weapon that every Shinigami, Visored, and Arrancar wields in the animanga series. Zanjutsu is the term assigned to the art of wielding the Zanpakuto. How is Zangetsu connected to Hollows and a Zanpakuto?

Zangetsu is the manifestation of Ichigo Kurosaki’s Zanpakuto. It also happens to be the manifestation of Ichigo’s inner Hollow. The protagonist was born to a set of parents, one of whom was a Shinigami and the other, a Hollow.

Zangetsu is the culmination of the Shinigami powers he inherited from his father and the Hollow White he inherited from his mother. The appearance of Zangetsu is nearly identical to Ichigo. However, the colors are inverted and his skin takes an odd white-colored appearance.

Another striking characteristic of the Zangetsu is its behavior. It has a distinct maniacal laughter. Zangetsu also has incredibly high amounts of Reiatsu or spiritual energy, which can be used for lethal attacks.

Compared to Ichigo in his base form, Zangetsu’s speed and strength are far higher. It can also adapt quickly in a battle. Moreover, it acts as a failsafe since it can take over Ichigo’s body when he has fallen unconscious during a battle.

Post possession, Zangetsu creates a mask and covers one-half of Ichigo’s face while his irises turn yellow. Zangetsu’s swordsmanship is quite advanced since it can grip the cloth of the Zanpakuto and use the sword as a flail.

It adds another layer of flexibility since it can utilize the sword as a projectile weapon as well. The Zangetsu also has immaculate control over the blade in this form and increases its range of attack substantially in comparison to Ichigo in his base form.

