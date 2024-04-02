Why should there be a 7th Time Loop season 2? explored

With the conclusion of season 1, the anticipation surrounding 7th Time Loop season 2 has risen through the roof. The anime, with its perfect blend of romance and political drama, mesmerized fans so much so that they want a sequel.

While neither the production studio nor the creator have green-lit 7th Time Loop season 2, readers of the original light novel series know that the story is far from over. Moreover, considering how the latest installment concluded, it's subtly implied that there's more to the Rishe-Arnold dynamics in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the 7th Time Loop light novel.

Exploring the reasons why 7th Time Loop season 2 should be green-lit

Produced by Studio KAI and Hornets, the anime adaptation of Touko Amekawa's original romance-drama light novel series was an exceptional hit of the Winter 2024 season. It emerged as an actual underrated gem and told a beautiful tale that resonated with the viewers.

With the series concluding on March 24, 2024, several fans have begun to wonder, "Will there be a 7th Time Loop season 2?." As mentioned, the studio hasn't renewed the anime for a sequel, but there are compelling reasons why season 2 should go into production.

Whenever a series gets an overwhelming response, there's a tendency for the official staff and the creators to renew that particular series for a sequel. In this case, the original light novel has enough source material left for 7th Time Loop season 2.

Rishe and Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The latest installment covered the first two volumes of the light novel series, ending with Rishe changing the fate of the Coyolles and averting a potential gun-powder-related crisis.

Not only did she change Coyolles alchemist Michel Hevin's heart, but she also influenced a treaty between Coyolles and the Galkhein kingdom to ensure a sound future for both kingdoms.

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

However, the story is far from over. Readers would know that Touko Amekawa's light novel series has released five volumes thus far. In other words, there are three more volumes left to be covered. As such, the source material isn't a concern for the production of the 7th Time Loop season 2.

If the series is renewed, fans can expect the sequel to delve into Rishe and Arnold's visit to the Grand Cathedral of Domana, which the Galkhein's crown prince burns to ash in the future.

Rishe, as seen coy in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

There, the Duke's daughter also meets a young lady, whom she served as a maid in one of her previous six lives. Interestingly, the remaining three volumes have captivating plot points that would make for an intriguing experience for the viewers.

Besides the availability of the source material, there's another reason the 7th Time Loop season 2 should be green-lit, and that is the series' popularity.

Anime-only fans were pleasantly surprised by how the series seamlessly blended romance and political drama to achieve a fascinating outcome.

Rishe's chemistry with Arnold Hein was another highlight of the anime that skyrocketed its popularity. Whether it's their dance scene at the banquet or the scene where the crown prince kisses his would-be fiancé under the moonlight, plenty of moments ensured that fans would root for the duo and hope for a sequel.

With a score of 7.54 out of 10 and over 116,000 members on MyAnimeList, the 7th Time Loop has proved why fans adore this series. Undoubtedly, the series' popularity can push the staff to announce a sequel's production.

However, it all comes down to the decisions of the production studio and the staff involved. Yet, there's no doubt that 7th Time Loop season 2 would please those who want to see more of Rishe Irmgard Weitzner and her intriguing life.

