7th Time Loop anime ending explained - Does Rishe change the future?

Produced by Studio KAI and Hornets, the 7th Time Loop anime was an underrated gem of the Winter 2024 season. Therefore, even though the series concluded on March 24, 2024, fans still cannot get over its captivating ending, which involved Rishe Irmgard Weitzner trying to change the future.

Following the finale's release, several fans took to social media to gush over Rishe and Arnold Hein's overwhelming chemistry and dynamics. At the same time, they wondered whether the "villainess" successfully changed the future.

Fans would like to know that the series' ending adapted the events from Touko Amekawa's original light novel series, where Rishe not only influenced a minor change in her seventh timeline but also grew her relationship with Arnold Hein.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the final episode of the 7th Time Loop anime

The 7th Time Loop anime ending shows Rishe changing Michel's heart and the Coyolles' fate

Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer was everything but a "villainess" in the 7th Time Loop anime.

Having experienced her life six times under different circumstances, Rishe perfectly knew what she must do to prevent a future where she dies every time in a war caused by the Galkhein's crown prince, Arnold Hein. She had to change Arnold's mindset.

However, it was easier said than done, especially with the crown prince's headstrong nature and intimidating personality. Yet, being his fiance, Rishe felt she could perhaps prevent her ill-fated future and save the ones dear to her by changing certain key moments of the crown prince's life.

Rishe, as seen in the 7th Time Loop anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

When Kyle Morgan Cleverly and Michel Hevin from the Coyolles Kingdom arrived at the Galkhein, Rishe saw the perfect opportunity.

Since she shared a deep connection with the Coyolles in her past lives, the duke's daughter knew that the kingdom would get destroyed in the future, especially due to their lack of combat prowess.

As such, it was imperative to influence a treaty between the Galkhein and the Coyolles. However, Arnold Hein saw no merit in signing the treaty. Therefore, Rishe felt the need to do something to ensure that her fiance understood the value Coyolles could bring to Galkhein.

Kyle and Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

She implored Arnold to recognize the Coyolles' expertise in modern technology, and how it could bring prosperity to the Galkhein kingdom. The 7th Time Loop anime also saw Rishe helping Kyle, the crown prince of the Coyolles, in this matter.

Meanwhile, Michel Hevin, an alchemist from the Coyolles, arrived at the Galkhein kingdom to show Arnold Hein his creation and form an alliance. Since Rishe was his pupil in her third life, she knew Michel's creation was gunpowder.

Throughout his life, Michel lived under the impression that everything exists for itself. If there's a tool of destruction, it must be used for its actual purpose.

Michel, as seen in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Rishe felt If such a dangerous creation fell into Arnold's hands, the crown prince would use it for mass destruction. Therefore, she had to influence two things: firstly, change Michel's heart and show him the error in his ideology, and secondly, influence a sound treaty between the Coyolles and the Galkhein.

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 saw Rishe Irmgard Weitzner's strategies coming to the fore. She knew Michel would "show off" his creation's destructive powers to win Arnold's heart. However, Rishe was prepared for this.

With Theodore Hein's help, she located the areas where Michel Hevin was most likely to plant the gunpowder. At the same time, Rishe applied her years of research to transform Michel's destructive creation into something beautiful: Fireworks.

Rishe shows Michel the fireworks (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Michel Hevin was spellbound to see his gunpowder painting the sky with colors, instead of etching the streets crimson red with the innocent victim's blood. He finally realized in the 7th Time Loop anime's finale that his creations can be used for the good of mankind.

Interestingly, Rishe's plan worked both ways. Arnold saw the entire thing and realized the merit of signing a treaty with the Coyolles. In exchange for assuring the Coyolles the military expertise, he asked for their fine craftsmen and modern technologies.

Rishe and Arnold, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

This is how Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer influenced a slight change in the Coyolles' fate. With Galkhein as a support system, other kingdoms would think twice before issuing a war against them.

Following that, the 7th Time Loop anime finale saw Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer sharing a beautiful moment with Arnold Hein. She asked the crown prince to put the ring on her finger, to which he agreed.

The duke's daughter "forgot" to breathe as the crown prince kissed her hands and put the ring on her ring finger. She felt she could do everything she wanted just by wearing the ring.

At the same time, Rishe realized that even the slightest change in events can significantly change the future. Little by little through such interactions, together with Arnold, she wanted to change her future and see the beautiful world.

