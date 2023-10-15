Why do Attack on Titan manga fans want an anime original ending? Explained

The Attack on Titan manga concluded in 2021, sparking an ongoing debate about its ending. While some fans found the conclusion satisfying, others criticized it for feeling rushed and unsatisfying. As a result, many fans are now calling for an original anime ending for Attack on Titan.

There are several reasons why fans desire the Attack on Titan anime to have an original ending other than the ending of the Attack on Titan manga.

Some fans believe that the anime can address certain criticisms leveled against the manga's ending. These include the perception that it failed to fully explore important themes like the cycle of violence and the essence of humanity. There are other fans who simply wish for an alternate ending that better aligns with their personal preferences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Attack on Titan manga fans demand an anime original ending: Will it happen?

Attack on Titan manga (Image via Kodansha)

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed manga and anime series of all time. However, fans are still engaged in an ongoing debate about the series' ending, expressing their desire for an alternative and more satisfying conclusion in the anime.

It's worth noting that there is currently no confirmation of the anime having a different ending from the manga. The production team behind the anime has not announced any intentions to alter the ending. However, the strong demand from fans for an original anime ending does suggest that it could be a potential consideration.

Expand Tweet

Creating an original anime­ ending presents challenges for the production team. It requires maintaining consistency with the rest of the series and ensuring fan satisfaction. Additionally, obtaining approval from Hajime Isayama, the creator of Attack on Titan, is necessary.

It's worth addressing the speculation surrounding the ending of the Attack on Titan manga. There have been claims that it was a fan-made ending, but there is no evidence to support this. The truth is that Hajime Isayama, the creator of the series, wrote and illustrated the ending himself.

What is wrong with the current Attack on Titan manga ending?

3 years after the Battle of Heaven and Earth (Image via Kodansha)

The ending of the Attack on Titan manga has evoked a range of reactions from fans, with mixed sentiments being expressed. One prominent critique centers around the development of Eren Yeager's character arc. In the concluding chapter, Eren meets his demise at the hands of his childhood friend Mikasa Ackerman in a poignant and tragic moment.

However, some fans had hoped for more meaningful and romantic interactions between Eren and Mikasa, leading to a sense of disappointment as their desires were not fully fulfilled by the narrative.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the ending carries a pervasive tone of sorrow. Although Attack on Titan has a reputation for exploring grim subjects, the conclusion leaves fans feeling particularly hopeless, longing for a more hopeful or emotionally impactful resolution.

Additionally, some fans observed that the pacing appeared hurried, with crucial plot elements and character progressions condensed within the final chapters.

In the last chapter, the narrative shifts to a future where the conflict with the Titans has been resolved, and the remaining characters have move­d on with their lives. However, this resolution and character development left some fans feeling divided.

Many expressed a sense of dissatisfaction with the lack of closure in the conclusion, prompting a desire for an alternative ending that could addre­ss these concerns and de­liver a more emotionally re­sonant and fulfilling outcome.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.