Why Attack on Titan is often called fascist, explained

Attack on Titan has gained widespread popularity in the anime and manga communities in recent years. While the series is renowned for its emotional depth, it also explores numerous dark questions and disturbing themes within its narrative.

One notable dark undertone that has apparently been incorporated into the plot is the presence of fascist elements. Upon careful analysis of several significant events in the storyline, it becomes clear that the narrative draws certain parallels with fascist or Nazi agendas.

In fact, Attack on Titan reflects elements of fascism since 2000 years ago, with the barbaric Eldian tribe and their fascist leader, King Fritz. The historical narrative unveils a prolonged conflict between Eldians and Marleyans stemming from discriminatory practices.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Evident fascist undertones in the narrative of Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

In the present timeline of the story, the power shifts where Marley subjects Eldians to oppressive measures, forcing them to live in confined zones and subjecting them to horrible treatment based solely on their race. Eldians who rebel against Marley are transformed into mindless titans and exiled to Paradis Island.

This oppression gives rise to the Eldian Restorationists, an organization that Eren’s father Grisha Yeager was a part of. Their primary objective was to destroy Marley, liberating Eldians from their yearlong oppression and restoring Eldia as a global power. All these earlier events in the story distinctly echo similarities with fascist ideologies and doctrines.

Apparent similarities between Yeagerists and the fascist SS army

Expand Tweet

The Yeagerists are Eren’s devoted followers and the rebel faction backed by both Paradis civilians and military personnel, including Floch Forster (the second in command). Their initial aim was to reunite Zeke and Eren, as seen in the earlier events of Attack on Titan season 4.

However, their objective evolved towards the establishment of the New Eldian Empire. Eren was acknowledged as the leader of the Yeagerists. Thus, they sought to protect him from the Warriors and Marleyan soldiers. As loyal supporters of Eren and his cause, they played a significant role in bringing about the Rumbling.

Notably, there are striking parallels between this faction and the SS, also known as the Schutzstaffel, the Nazi organization founded and led by Adolf Hitler. The SS was primarily responsible for most of the genocide during the Holocaust. The SS, often referred to as the Protection Squads, served as Hitler’s personal bodyguard unit.

Eren’s genocide

The Rumbling (Image via MAPPA)

The Rumbling, initiated by Eren in Attack on Titan’s final seasons, has a resemblance to the Holocaust. Despite his ultimate actions being reminiscent of the fascist massacre, Eren’s real agenda deviates substantially.

In the final chapter of Attack on Titan finale, his true motives for the genocide are revealed in his conversation with Armin. In the same scene, Eren clarifies that his primary objective was to protect his friends, close ones, and his homeland from the outside world by eliminating 80 percent of humanity, a decision that weighed heavily on him.

While his genocide’s resemblance to the Holocaust remains undeniable, it’s essential to note that he also trampled and murdered fellow Eldians confined in Marley. This aspect diverges from the typical fascist agenda, adding complexity to the moral implications of Eren’s actions.

Final thoughts

Marleyans vs. Eldians post-rumbling in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Some viewers might mistake the story with a pro-fascist influence, but that isn’t the case, especially considering Eren was portrayed as the antagonist in the end. Further, it is important to note that the story itself isn’t fascist. Rather, it depicts similar ideologies through the actions of some of its characters.

Attack on Titan’s narrative is a reflection of the dark aspects of humanity, and issues like fascism and race-based discrimination, which are real-world issues as well. The mangaka of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, skillfully captures these complex issues in the storyline. Therefore, if anything, the story can be seen as a reflection of these problems rather than an endorsement of such ideologies.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.