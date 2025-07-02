Why there should be a Lazarus season 2, explored

Lazarus season 2 has been the topic of discussion among fans. The show has come to an end with the release of episode 13. The final episode of this installation concluded with the team locating Dr. Skinner’s whereabouts. He was right under their noses the entire time. Axel Gilberto mustered what little strength he had to go visit Dr. Skinner.

Ever since the episode aired, the entire anime community has been deliberating on the possibility of a new show. There are several elements in the plot that haven’t been explored to their full potential.

As a viewer, it seemed like the ending was rushed and inconclusive. It satisfied the main plot line. However, the aftermath of the world and the political landscape are yet to be explored in depth. Here are some of the reasons why Lazarus season 2 makes sense from a production standpoint.

Lazarus season 2 could explore the political landscape after the Hapna incident

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest complaints that fans have is the manner in which the show concluded. MAPPA did a brilliant job with the animation, and the plot progression was more than satisfactory. However, the payoff seemed rather abrupt, which negatively impacted fans’ perception of the show. Barring that, the anime was quite enjoyable since the storyline and the pacing were great.

While some might look at the ending as a weak link, it could potentially lead Lazarus season 2 exploring the political landscape of various countries involved. While the world is stabilizing, there will be a lot of unrest. Secrets surrounding the production of bioweapons would be revealed, which would cause pandemonium.

Furthermore, the director of the program requested the Lazarus squad to continue working. While none of the team members were forced to continue operating, everyone obliged. This is another indication that Lazarus season 2 could come out shortly.

Moreover, Axel Gilberto is a strange character who certainly has an interesting past. He was able to take on an assassin who was trained and brainwashed for years. This is the same assassin who took out the American military all by himself.

Therefore, Lazarus season 2 could explore Axel’s past and reveal why his combat abilities are top-notch in the anime series. Moreover, he seems to have a love interest in the series. The creators of the series could explore their romantic relationship in the upcoming season as well.

Dr. Skinner will most likely be imprisoned for nearly wiping out the entire human race. The next installation could give fans some insight into that as well. Viewers could also witness Popcorn Wizard in action, as Eleina could convince her to join the squad.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazarus season 2 has plenty of content to cover. There are several elements that the series might explore in the second installment. Fans would love to see the squad in action once again.

As mentioned earlier, it could also see a new addition to the team, which might influence the dynamics of the squad members. Furthermore, exploring the political landscape following the Hapna incident would make for an interesting viewing experience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

