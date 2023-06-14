Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 will be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9:30 am JST, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The episode will be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll.

Episode 11 of the anime will see the debut of a new character, Beatrice, who made a brief appearance in the latest installment.

Beatrice will be voiced by Saori Hayanama, who is renowned for her roles as Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer and Yukino Yukinoshita in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. As the anime's first season is listed for 12 episodes, the eleventh installment will be the penultimate episode.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 release timings for all regions

Below are the release dates and timings for Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion episode 11 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, June 19, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 6 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, June 19, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 18, 11 pm

Philippines time: Monday, June 19, 9:30 Pm

Brazil Time: Monday, June 19, 9:30 am

Like the previous installments, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 will be available to stream only on Crunchyroll, one of the most acclaimed anime streaming platforms worldwide.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 10 recap

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 kicked off with Lady Baylene trying her luck to get Noah's attention by dropping her handkerchief near, hoping he would return it, sparking a conversation in the process. However, Noah, who was used to such situations, stepped on the handkerchief and asked Keith to apologize to the lady on his behalf.

Heika was disappointed as even after showing off his grandeur by opening the Holy Gates and summoning the Holy Knights, Raeliana didn’t seem surprised. With the advice he received from Wade, Heika was determined to make Raeliana his granddaughter. However, given the former’s position as the Grand Priest, the latter declined the offer politely.

Wade tried to talk Heika out of his resolve but ended up being scolded by him as usual. Suddenly, both Heika and Noah noticed the gem on Raeliana’s hair clip was about to explode. Using his powers, Heika stopped the explosion and revealed his adult form to Raeliana, hoping she would accept him as her grandfather.

As Heika didn’t want Raeliana to get betrothed and lose her potential as a subordinate of the Grand Priest, he proclaimed that he could protect her. Although Noah was incensed, he kept a calm demeanor and refused the offer. As Noah was aware of the temple’s financial situation, he offered to help.

After asking Taylor to summon his best knights to the Granger Castle, Noah headed to the purification pool to meet Raeliana, who was already baffled by recent events. Being concerned about her safety, he tried to learn who she deemed to be the perpetrator. As Noah became too demanding, Raeliana pushed him into the pool.

Later, Noah apologized to her for his behavior and asked her to rest well. The next day at the lighting ceremony, Raeliana finally accepted Heika as her grandfather. Elsewhere at the Shamal’s Castle, the head of the family asked his son Justin to meet Vivian. After entering the latter’s room, the former met Beatrice.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11

As the latest cliffhanger teases the novel's real protagonist, Beatrice, finally making an appearance, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11 is expected to explore the character and reveal her true intentions as she is shown to be Vivian’s friend.

Noah has asked Taylor to summon the best knights to Granger Castle, which hints that he will investigate who wanted Raeliana to be dead and how she received the stone that almost killed her. Heika Demint will also trace the original owner of the mineral, as he has formed a unique relationship with Raeliana.

Stay tuned for more information about Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 11. Meanwhile, stay up to date on all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

