Why Sarada should become a Japanese Goddess incarnate in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, explored

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has given some of the characters introduced in the sequel a lot of prominence and development, which is something that fans have praised, adding some layers of complexity to the series. However, if there is a character that people want to see more, that is Sarada Uchiha, especially considering the events that are taking place at the moment.

Sarada has been a fan-favorite during the vast majority of the sequel, although some fans have felt that her character doesn't have a lot of moments to shine when considering her Uchiha heritage, and now Boruto Two Blue Vortex has a new theory that suggests she could become stronger.

This includes the inclusion of the Japanese goddess of creation and destruction Izanami as an influence for this power-up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Explaining how Sarada could get a power-up in Boruto Two Blue Vortex inspired by the goddess Izanami

This theory implies that Sarada is going to get a power-up by getting the Yasakani no Magatama, a strong weapon in Japanese mythology, and is centered around the concept of being benevolent, putting the safety and well-being of others above oneself, which is fitting with her character.

The user of this weapon was the Noro priestess who wore a magatama necklace, similar to the one Sarada had been using since the time skip.

It further expands on the concept by using a chain and sickle weapon in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and is said to be indestructible, based on the myths surrounding said weapon.

The theory explains that one of the openings in the anime adaptation foreshadowed her getting the chain & sickle weapon, which is why a lot of people think that she is going to get them in the foreseeable future.

There is also the explanation that Hidari is going to become a chakra fruit for Sarada to consume, thus reaching that status and level of power. According to the myths, Izanami gave birth to Kagutsuchi, the god of fire, she died shortly after from the severe burns of the flames from Kagutsuchi.

Izanami ate from the furnace of Hell as she was hungry, and that’s how she became the goddess of death.

Sarada's role in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Boruto and Sarada (Image via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been a prominent step in the right direction for the series and while several characters have benefited from that, Sarada seems to be the one needing an improvement the most.

From the moment her new character design was introduced, there were a lot of divisive opinions regarding what Masashi Kishimoto intends to do with her, which is something that could make or break Sarada in the series.

Sarada has always been heralded as the co-protagonist of the series and her relationship with Boruto was a mirror of what their parents, Naruto and Sasuke, went through in the original story.

However, a lot of fans have felt that she has often been sidelined and feel that her role has been somewhat underwhelming, which is why she should get a more prominent role in the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

Sarada is going to have a power-up in Boruto Two Blue Vortex by following the myths of the Japanese goddess Izanami.

This is further emphasized by the element of Hidari turning into a chakra fruit and Sarada is going to eat it while also gaining two very powerful weapons in the process.

