Why should there be The Witch and the Beast season 2, explored

The Witch and the Beast season 2 has become a hot topic of discussion among fans following the series' conclusion on Friday, April 5, 2024. With its gothic setting and dark fantasy elements, this anime has enamored viewers who are currently curious about a sequel.

Even though neither the production studio nor the creator have announced The Witch and the Beast season 2, readers of the original manga series are aware of how much narrative is left to be covered.

Moreover, the series' ending has subtly hinted that the story is far from over. Besides, there are other compelling reasons why this dark fantasy series deserves a second season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Witch and the Beast manga and anime.

Exploring the reasons why The Witch and the Beast season 2 should be green-lit

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, The Wind and the Beast was one of the underrated gems of the Winter 2024 lineup. With its authentic dark fantasy elements and gothic themes, the anime brought to life the iconic moments from Kosuke Satake's original manga series.

Although not as popular as Frieren or the 7th Time Loop anime, it nonetheless emerged as a niche series. As a result, fans who followed the series may want to know whether The Witch and the Beast season 2 is a possibility.

As mentioned earlier, the official staff hasn't green-lit the sequel's production. Nonetheless, there are a few reasons why The Witch and the Beast season 2 must go into production.

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Firstly, the anime's cliffhanger ending left a fascinating scope for a sequel. It saw Ashaf and Guideau follow Angela's message and arrive at the Fall, a mysterious hole that connects to other worlds.

According to the witch's cryptic message, the enigmatic duo had to reach the depths of the Fall and reach Level 4, also known as Oriencia Sett, a world populated by Vampires. The final episode ended with Ashaf and Guideau venturing to this unknown land.

This rather tantalizing conclusion to the series leaves scope for a potential The Witch and the Beast season 2, which could cover the Vampire arc.

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Thankfully, there is enough source material available for a sequel. For instance, the latest season covered till chapter 28 of Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga.

Although the series has been on hiatus for a while, it has released 55 chapters. In other words, an anime studio can easily work on a sequel with the remaining 27 chapters.

Since the Fall in the narrative turned the series' microcosmic stage into a microcosmic world, with the existence of multiple worlds, there's enough scope for The Witch and the Beast season 2 to shine, should it get green-lit for production.

Guideau, the partner of Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Aside from the availability of source material, this dark fantasy anime has a strong fan base and resonates with several viewers.

According to MyAnimeList, the anime adaptation of Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga boasts a score of 7.35 out of 10 as of this writing.

This only shows how much fans loved the series. Although the anime was full of ups and downs in terms of animation, it nonetheless retained the manga's essence. Undoubtedly, a sequel can help the series grow more.

At the same time, if Kosuke Satake decides to resume the manga's serialization, it could also add another layer of possibility to The Witch and the Beast season 2's production. Without a doubt, fans would love to see Ashaf and Guideau back in action soon.

