The Witch and the Beast episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 12, Eloquence and Silence: The Final Act, will be released on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast delved into the past and revealed how Ashaf met Guideau for the first time while investigating a witch-related case in a remote village. During his investigation, the enigmatic mage also met a mute mage, Falvell.

Ashaf discovered that although the villagers held Falvell responsible for several strange occurrences, she was a harmless witch. Yet, given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for The Witch and the Beast episode 12, which also happens to be the season finale.

The Witch and the Beast episode 12 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's site, The Witch and the Beast episode 12 will be released on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 1:28 am JST in Japan.

However, due to the differences in time zones, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available worldwide at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 12:15 pm Central Standard Time Thursday, April 4 2:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 3:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 4 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 4 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, April 4 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, April 5 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 5 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 5 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 12

Guideau's true form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

International audiences can stream The Witch and the Beast episode 12 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. Similarly, interested fans can check out Bilibili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, and other platforms in selected regions to watch the finale.

The Witch and the Beast episode 11 recap

The episode began with Ashaf reminiscing about how he met Guideau three years ago. As a member of the Order, he was sent to a remote village to investigate a witch case, where he discovered several strange occurrences, such as rotting flesh raining from the sky.

While investigating the case further, the enigmatic mage came across a mute young witch, Falvell, whom the villagers suspected of being the culprit. Falvell was accompanied by her friends, Owent and Craig, who defended her.

Ashaf realized that the young witch was incapable of demonstrating a witch's magic. At that moment, Falvell was attacked by a blonde-haired woman (Guideau), who thought that she (Falvell) was the witch behind her "curse."

The monster saves Falvell in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Interestingly, the battle ended as a monster appeared from behind the witch and severely injured Guideau. However, since Falvell couldn't use witch magic, it was a strange occurrence that Ashaf felt.

Later, Ashaf apprehended Guideau. He tied her to a chair with a special spell. It was then revealed that Falvell's clan was famous for vocal magic. Since she couldn't communicate, she had no way to demonstrate her actual powers.

Ashaf also chatted with Falvell's two companions, who were dear to her. Although she lacked offensive spells, she could use magic to make exceptional tea. Ashaf promised the young witch that he and the Order would take care of her if she decided to join them, to which she agreed.

Falvell, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Later, Guideau realized that Falvell wasn't the one behind her curse. However, she also informed Ashaf that the one she was searching for could change their appearance. Suddenly, the duo noticed a commotion in the village. It appeared that a monstrous figure attacked the mayor's house and eliminated him.

Ashaf sensed danger and used a crow to view Falvell's location. He saw several Executioners heading towards the girl's house. Craig, one of the witch's subordinates, was also present at that time with Ashaf.

Craig as the Executioner (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

When he wanted to go with the mage to Falvell's location, Ashaf realized that something was wrong. Without any hesitation, he fired a shot at the boy, who blocked it by summoning a monster.

The episode revealed that Craig was an Executioner. While Ashaf prepared to face the boy, the Executoners infiltrated Falvell's house. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the witch's life in danger.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 12 (speculative)

Ashaf, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Considering how the latest installment adapted chapters 24-26, The Witch and the Beast episode 12 will likely cover the next two chapters and end the "Eloquence and Silence" case.

In other words, fans can expect the finale to showcase how Ashaf and Guideau manage to save Falvell from the Executioners. If The Witch and the Beast episode 12 faithfully adapts the manga, the finale may reveal Guideau's monster form for the final time in the season.

