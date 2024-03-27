The Witch and the Beast episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 11, Eloquence and Silence: Opening Act, is slated to release on March 29, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast saw an interesting development in the narrative, with Guideau meeting the main culprit behind her curse. However, due to a certain reason, she was unable to go after her. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in The Witch and the Beast episode 11.

The Witch and the Beast episode 11 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's site, The Witch and the Beast episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 1:28 am JST in Japan.

However, due to differences in time zones, most fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, March 28 12:15 pm Central Standard Time Thursday, March 28 2:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, March 28 3:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, March 28 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 28 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, March 28 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 29 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, March 29 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, March 29 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast episode 11

Helga, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Anime enthusiasts can stream The Witch and the Beast episode 11 on Crunchyroll after it broadcasts on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. Similarly, the episode can be watched on Bilbili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, and other platforms in selected regions.

The Witch and the Beast episode 10 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Witch and the Beast episode 10 kicks off with Ashaf taking Helga to the Order's "corridors." He asks Guideau to wait for them outside because she's not permitted within the corridors.

Ashaf informs Helga that his partner didn't comply with a certain contract, which is why the place is off-limits to her (Guideau). Outside, the blonde-haired girl notices some kids talking about a rumored witch. She jumps in and asks them about the witch's location.

However, Guideau discovers that it's not a witch but merely a herbalist who knows magic. At that moment, she gets abducted by an executioner. The mysterious man reveals himself as the partner of the executioner, whom Guideau and Ashaf apprehended earlier.

Guideau and Angela, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Suddenly, a woman appears and interrupts his monologue. It is revealed that her name is Angela, the very witch who placed the curse on Guideau. Elsewhere, Ashaf receives a black letter and realizes the danger her partner is in.

He sends several crows but feels that nothing can stop the strings of fate between the "Hexer" (Angela) and the "Hexed" (Guideau) from being pulled. Ashaf also reveals to Helga that he had weakened certain areas of his partner's body to ensure she didn't do anything rash. As such, he regrets his decision.

Elsewhere, Angela teases Guideau by asking how using "her" body feels. The episode also reveals that Angela Anne Huell is the "eternal witch," one of the strongest in the world.

Guideau lays injured, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

She tempts Guideau to come after her if she wants to continue what they "began" that day. The blonde-haired girl tries her best to attack Angela but fails. Elsewhere, Ashaf and Helga locate Guideau's location.

They notice the executioner, mutilated, with cryptic letters written on his body. Ashaf also discovers Guideau, barely surviving.

Later in the episode, Guideau finds out about the restriction Ashaf had placed on her. She gets furious and lashes at him. Even after taking a few punches, Ashaf assures Guideau that he's not her enemy. The episode ends with Ashaf thinking that Guideau is the same as she was when they first met.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 11 (speculative)

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Given the latest installment adapted chapters 22, 23, and 18 pages of chapter 24 from Kosuke Satake's manga series, The Witch and the Beast episode 11 will likely cover the next two or three chapters and begin the Eloquence and Silence mini-arc.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to delve into the past and show how Ashaf met Guideau for the first time. At the same time, The Witch and the Beast episode 11 will introduce a new character.

