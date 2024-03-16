The Witch and the Beast Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast Episode 10, Origin Witch, is planned to be released on March 22, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan, according to the anime's website. Following its broadcast in Japan, international fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms at different times.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast showcased the battle between Guideau and the Demon Sword Ashgan. After momentarily breaking her curse by kissing Helga, Guideau gained consciousness of her original body and overwhelmed the Demon Sword's actual vestige with brute strength.

Meanwhile, Matt Cugar apprehended the Executioners and swore to inflict unimaginable pain on them. At the same time, Ashaf promised to help Helga as a member of the Order. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in The Witch and the Beast Episode 10.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

According to the anime's site, The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 1:28 am JST in Japan. However, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 21 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, March 21 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 21 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, March 21 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 21 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, March 21 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 22 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, March 22 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, March 22 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast Episode 10

Helga, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Anime lovers can stream The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 on Crunchyroll after it airs on TBS and BS11 networks in Japan. At the same time, the episode can be streamed on Bilbili Global, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Witch and the Beast Episode 9 opens with Guideau's actual form emerging from the sealed coffin, while her female body loses consciousness. Matt Cugar feels an "awful chill" and notices the Demon Sword has stopped moving.

Ashaf tells Guideau not to use her right arm because he wants to retrieve the Demon Sword alive. When Helga second-guesses what Guideau's monstrous form can do against an all-powerful being such as Demonic Sword, Ashaf tells her that the Demon Sword's abilities are hardly unique.

Guideau, as seen in episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The episode then shows a captivating battle between Guideau and the Demon Sword. Matt Cugat also joins the party and unleashes the power of his ice elemental.

Interestingly, he realizes that the elemental has become wary of Guideau more than the Demon Sword. Nevertheless, he manifests a barrage of icicles and ice-mist-like creatures to subjugate the Demon Sword Ashgan. However, the demonic being easily crushes his ice attacks.

Guideau defeats the Demon Sword (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

During the battle, Guideau and others notice a rise in the Demon Sword's power. Ashaf speculates that since the sword has been sealed for a long time, it's yet to acquire its actual strength. Yet, the monstrous Guideau's left-arm punch manages to defeat the demonic visage.

A flashback scene reveals how a witch from Helga's clan sealed the Demon Sword Ashgan for killing countless people. She hoped that the blade would eternally suffer. Meanwhile, the Exuectioner leader tries to enter an area protected by the Paladins.

However, Guideau throws stones from afar to obliterate his limbs and ensures he never gets to his destination. Later, Matt Cugat apprehends the culprits, including her female subordinate. She asks Helga what to do with the Executioners.

The Executioners, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The witch replies that she has seen enough bloodshed. However, she wants Cugat to ensure that they suffer. As Matt Cugat leaves taking with him the culprits, Ashaf promises to protect Helga. He also hopes the girl will contribute with her power.

Ashaf also reveals that the Demon Sword is alive because Guideau only used her left arm instead of her right arm. While it's unconscious, the Order can fix the blade. The episode ends with the Demon Sword's spirit, Ashgan, thinking that he has truly been cursed by a witch.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 (speculative)

Helga and the Demon Sword, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 21 and 22 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga, The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to unravel a major secret about Guideau's curse. At the same time, The Witch and the Beast Episode 10 may reveal intriguing facts about the Order.

Also read:

The Witch and the Beast Episode 8 short recap

Everything to know about The Witch and the Beast anime and manga

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 spoilers

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 (finale) release date and time

7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 release date and time