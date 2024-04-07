The Witch and the Beast ending explained - Do Ashaf and Guideau decipher Angela's message?

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, The Witch and the Beast anime concluded on April 5, 2024. The finale showcased how Guideau and Ashaf had saved Falvell from the Executioners three years ago.

Although fans thoroughly enjoyed seeing Guideau's monster form for the final time in the episode, the finale's rather cryptic ending left fans puzzled and wowed. The Witch and the Beast anime's ending saw Ashaf, accompanied by Guideau, follow Angela's trail and arrive at a captivating region, the Fall.

While the finale of The Witch and the Beast raised more questions instead of answering the pending ones, there's no doubt that the final moments of the episode contributed to the anime's vast world-building.

However, it was only possible because Ashaf decoded the origin witch's cryptic message.

The Witch and the Beast's ending sees Ashaf and Guideau arrive at Orlencia Sett, a world populated by Vampires

Even though The Witch and the Beast anime's finale beautifully summed up The Eloquence and Silence act, with Ashaf and Guideau saving Falvell from the Executioners, the final moments were inarguably the most intriguing highlight of the episode.

After reminiscing about how he met Guideau for the first time three years ago, Ashaf's consciousness returns to the present. He tells his partner that he has an important lesson left to teach her. When Guideau enquires, Ashaf confesses that he wants to teach Guideau the meaning of love.

Ashaf and Guideau as seen in the final episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Following this, The Witch and the Beast anime's finale shows Ashaf driving somewhere, accompanied by Guideau. He reveals that the world has eight continents, with the Global Holy Church, the most influential force in the world, being on the first continent.

According to Ashaf, the other continents sequentially lie eastward, beginning with the second continent, and so on. He also explains that The Global Holy Church is revered as the original creator of magic.

The further one goes from its reach, the cruder the standard of magic culture they would find. However, the Eighth Continent, the most distant from The Global Holy Church, defied this perception and developed a unique brand of magic technology.

The lone Island as seen in the final episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Ashaf adds that besides this general structure, other mysterious and special regions exist in the world. One such region is an island between the seventh and the eighth continents, which houses a hole of immeasurable depth.

While the general perception is that nobody knows where the hole connects to, Ashaf reveals that it's only a "story." In truth, it has all been thoroughly examined. The Witch and the Beast anime's ending reveals that this hole (The Fall) connects to other worlds.

Ashaf as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Magic Resonance's mage tells his partner that The Fall is divided into levels, one through 17, each connecting to its own world. Apparently, the message, B4, that Angela Ann Huel carved into the dead Exeuctioner's body was a reference to this.

Ashaf's knowledge about The Fall and his sharp wit allowed him to decipher Angela's rather cryptic message. He enters a lift and presses the B4 switch. He feels if Guideau truly wants to pursue Angela, they will find either her or a clue there.

Ashaf and Guideau go to Level 4 world (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The lift takes the duo to the final floor before Level 4 (B4), where an attendee warns them that Level 4 is a dangerous region. He reveals one can get into trouble if the locals learn they are visitors.

Following that, Ashaf acquires local clothes from another attendee and specifically asks for several black dresses. Before entering their destination, the Magical Resonance's mage finally reveals the mystery surrounding Level 4.

According to Ashaf in The Witch and the Beast finale, Level 4 is known as Orlencia Sett, a world populated by Vampires.

Even though the finale doesn't show any vampires, there's no doubt that it ended on an intriguing note, raising more questions. The episode not only contributed to the story's world-building but also left some scope for a second installment.

