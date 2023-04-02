Will there be Blue Lock Episode 25? Status of the anime, explained

The release of Blue Lock episode 25 is eagerly anticipated by viewers, as the show is currently in the Third Selection arc. The last episode revealed that there will be a third selection after thirty-five players advanced through the second round.

Towards the end of the episode, Ego-san broke the news to the players that the next selection, which was originally scheduled to take place in three weeks, would instead take the shape of a match between Japan's U20 side and 11 of Blue Lock's finalists.

Ego continued by saying that the Blue Lock program would be scrapped if they lost. He added that the U-20 squad intended to destroy them entirely since they included Sae Itoshi in their roster.

When can fans expect Blue Lock Episode 25 to be released?

There is no Blue Lock episode 25 available right now, as the first season of the anime ended with episode 24. After the conclusion of episode 24, the studio announced that the next episode, 25, will be broadcast as part of the second season, although no dates have been revealed as of right now.

Like the first season, the second season is also expected to feature 24 episodes with two cours.

The announcement teaser for the second season, which will have new cast members joining the core cast, promises to be just as exciting and action-packed as the first. Viewers may anticipate increased drama, thrills, and aggressive football. In addition to the new season, the studio also announced a new movie.

The announcement for the movie Blue Lock Episode Nagi was absolutely unexpected. The new movie will be adapted from the spin-off manga titled Episode Nagi. The anime film will center on Nagi Seishiro's persona and his journey to the Blue Lock project.

What to expect from season 2?

The battle between Blue Lock XI and the Japan U-20 squad will be included in season two of the anime, as hinted at in episode 24 of the first season. However, in the first cour of Blue Lock, we can expect Ego Jinpachi's attempt to choose Blue Lock XI's starting lineup.

This will be done to choose the best starting lineup among the 35 strikers at his disposal against Japan's U-20. In doing so, Ego will probably devise a selection process. In the second cour, it is expected that the main emphasis will be the football match between Blue Lock XI and Japan U20.

It would be interesting to see how Ego handles the difficult challenge of coaching and picking a side exclusively comprised of attackers against a team made of the best players from Japan, including one of the New Generation World 11 players, Sae Itoshi.

What happened in the last episode?

In the season finale, we witnessed how, despite scoring the game's opening point, Isagi, Bachira, Aryu, Tokimitsu, and Rin immediately realized why the World 5 had developed their reputations. While Rin's side only managed to score one goal at the start of the game, the World Five went on to win with four goals.

Following this, JFU learned that Ego is paying each of the World 5 players 100 million yen plus one million for each goal as a bonus. As a result, they demanded an explanation from Ego, with Buratsuta firmly stating that the project is discontinued. He continued by saying that there have been complaints from parents, a hazy understanding of the project's purpose, and the lack of any visible results.

Now the focus has shifted; after playing the Five, Isagi, Aryu, Bachira, and Tokimitsu all made comments in their break room about how their desire to become the best feels more within reach than it did before. Later, as part of Ego's task, the team participated in English classes; however, because Itoshi had a stronger command of the language, Bachira, Tokimitsu, and Aryu harassed him during the lessons.

While they were doing this, the team was told to meet the final 30 candidates from the second round of selection. As Rin and the others went to meet the surviving survivors, they noticed old faces and new personalities - both good and terrible.

Following that, Ego informed them of an unexpected development in which Blue Lock may either be shut down and lost in history or can be launched to new heights. He told them about an upcoming match against Japan's U-20 squad as part of their third selection.

The upcoming season will be intriguing to watch since it will include the most anticipated match between the two clubs. Likewise, the following season is likely to return to screens in late 2023 or early 2024. Fans can watch other anime until then.

