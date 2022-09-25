Will Ichigo’s friends make a difference in the Bleach TYBW anime?

Ichigo and his friends are going to be very busy in the upcoming Bleach TYBW anime.

Wandenreich has been conquering territories left and right, and they are now preparing to take over Soul Society. Ichigo can't fight them all by himself, which is why he will need the help of his friends in the Bleach TYBW anime.

He can always count on Rukia, Uryu, Orihime, and Chad. For the most part, they will all have something to contribute. Their significance, however, varies from person to person.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

How will Ichigo's friends make an impact in the Bleach TYBW anime? Let's find out

Uryu Ishida

The Bleach TYBW anime will have a central focus on the Quincy race. After several years, Uryu will finally have the spotlight placed on him. Given the recent trailers, the Bleach TYBW anime will most likely expand on his presence.

With that said, there will be a conflict of interest between Uryu and Ichigo since they will be fighting on different sides. He was personally selected as a high-ranking member of the Sternritter. Yhwach sees Uryu as his potential successor and even grants him the powers of The Antithesis.

Of course, by the very end of the war, Uryu will rejoin Ichigo and his friends. He will also prove instrumental in Yhwach's eventual downfall.

Orihime Inoue

Orihime has always been very close to Ichigo. Her support abilities make her a very useful ally on the battlefield, since Orihime can heal several types of wounds. This will be covered in the upcoming anime.

Along with Chad, she will make her presence known when Ichigo first encounters the Sternritter at the beginning of the war. She may not be the central focus here like she was in previous arcs, but she does serve a purpose.

Orihime will play a crucial role in Ichigo's final rematch with Yhwach. With some assistance from Shukuro Tsukishima, she will help fix Ichigo's Tensa Zangetsu after Yhwach broke it.

Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia will finally prove her worth to Byakuya. The Bleach TYBW anime will reveal several Bankai that were never shown before. When the Soul Reapers go up against the Sternritter, Rukia will have the chance to realize her potential.

During her fight against As Nodt, she will unleash the full power of her Bankai, which can reach temperatures of absolute zero.

Bleach TYBW anime will be a turning point in her relationship with her brother, since Byakuya fully acknowledges her combat prowess. Rukia will undoubtedly have some memorable moments in the upcoming anime.

Yasutora Sado

There is a running joke in the Bleach community that Chad never gets to do anything useful. Sadly, that is still the case in the upcoming anime.

Chad does show up in the early stages of the war, and he will have some encounters with the Sternritter. With that said, he doesn't have dedicated battles like the rest of the characters.

In the end, Chad will have to stay behind to fight Quincy statues while Ichigo and Orihime go on to confront Yhwach. This is really the extent of his usefulness in this war, so fans might be a little bit disappointed.

