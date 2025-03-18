Will there be Sakamoto Days episode 12? Explained

Sakamoto Days episode 12 seems to be the topic of discussion among fans of the series. So far, the anime adaptation has released a total of 11 episodes. The episodes in question have displayed a considerable amount of progress and viewers are eager to know more about Scar.

Furthermore, fans also want to be introduced to the remaining members of the Order. Therefore, the topic of Sakamoto Days episode 12 has been popping up on various platforms. Fans seem to have one question in particular and that is—will there be a Sakamoto Days episode 12?

Yes, Sakamoto Days episode 12 will be released eventually. However, it will be released in the second cour. The first season has been split into two parts. The first episode of the second part will be episode 12. Let’s take a look at some of the important details surrounding Sakamoto Days episode 12 that fans would need to know ahead of its release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from chapter 38 of the manga series, the contents of which will appear in episode 12.

Everything we know about Sakamoto Days episode 12

As mentioned earlier, the first season has been split into two cours. The first cour has concluded with episode 11. The first season has 22 episodes in total, and therefore, the second cour will have 11 episodes as well.

Sakamoto Days episode 12 will be part of the second cour, scheduled for July. The exact release date has not been revealed at the time of writing. However, fans will be informed about it as the months progress.

So far, the first cour has been rolling out its episodes every Saturday. While most anime titles don’t change the release schedule, the second cour of Sakamoto Days season 1 will undergo a minor change. The episodes will no longer come out on Saturdays. Second cour episodes will be released every Monday instead. This was announced by the official sources prior to the anime adaptation’s debut.

It is important to note that Anime Japan 2025 is just around the corner. This is one of the most popular anime conventions that hosts some of the biggest industry veterans. There is a panel dedicated to the anime series, therefore, fans can expect the release information during this event. Furthermore, the streaming and broadcasting details might be unveiled shortly after, on the official website.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 12?

The upcoming episode will begin by adapting chapter 38 of the manga series. The anime adaptation has been quite faithful to the manga, and therefore, fans do not foresee any filler content. Wutang had mentioned that a few death row inmates had escaped. These death row inmates will be introduced in the forthcoming episode.

Taro Sakamoto and his squad will head to the video rental store that offers intel on his targets. Dump, Minimalist, and Apart are the aliases of these death row inmates. Viewers will receive detailed information regarding their killing methods in the upcoming episode.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days episode 12 will be released sometime in July as a part of the second cour. The first cour has completed airing with the release of episode 11. Furthermore, Anime Japan 2025 will most likely feature details regarding the second cour. Fans can get a headstart by reading chapter 38 of the manga series. The aforementioned death row inmates who escaped will be introduced in the forthcoming episode.

