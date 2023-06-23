Will there be The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 13? Explained

As The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure was listed for a 12-episode run, the series' latest installment marked the end of season 1. Since most isekai series get listed for multiple cours with around or over 12 episodes run, fans expected The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 13 could be possible, but there won’t be a 13th episode for the season.

However, considering the light novel and manga adaptation has enough source material for the sequel, a possibility of the series renewal can be anticipated. EMT Squared and Magic Bus have yet to confirm the series' production, but the positive reception that the anime gained over time will soon be in the clear.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure anime and manga series.

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 ending hints at the upcoming adventures of Cain von Silford

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 12 saw Cain defeating Aaron and protecting the Kingdom and its people from becoming prey to unleashed monsters. The Seven Pillar Gods haven’t taken back the powers they granted to Cain and expect him to grow even stronger.

So, it can be surmised that there’s still something out there for Cain that would prove the importance of his reincarnation. Although The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 13 would have been a great addition to the initial lineup, it wouldn’t have imparted a more fitting ending than episode 12.

Since the sequel will likely resume Cain’s journey as the newly appointed Viscount and the lord of Dorinthol, the production decision was coherent to make it look like the series was not rushed. However, a handful of fans believe that the anime seemed rushed with the ending for season 1, while the rest are contented.

Overall, the adaptation by EMT Squared and Magic Bus of the light novel has acclaimed a positive reception from the global audience, ultimately opening the door for season 2.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 12

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 12, titled Then I Became Lord of a Domain, kicked off with Cain advancing toward the perpetrator behind the attack while Seth summoned his four generals to stop the monsters’ onslaught. Millie, Nina, and others decide to help Cain by defending the Kingdom by keeping the monsters confined to the forest.

Eventually, Cain encountered Aaron in his possessed Black Dragon form, and they both engaged in a fierce battle. The latter almost killed Haku and Gin, but suddenly Cain unleashed his Emperor-level magic Overload: Saint Sanctuary and defeated Aaron in seconds. The golden light emitted from the attack made the citizens believe that gods descended from the heavens.

After learning about Cain’s new achievement, the King of Esfort wanted to yield his throne to him. However, when being counseled by his advisors, he resorted to making him a Viscount and gave him a domain of his own that was named Dorinthol. As announced by King, Cain was to be recognized as Cain von Silford of Dorinthol.

A few days later, one of the informants had an audience with the king, where he relayed Cain’s new shenanigans involving him destroying the guild, assaulting fellow adventurers, and getting arrested. While breakfasting at his new place with Telestia and Silk, Seth appeared before him, requesting to protect him from his wife, Lefahne.

After learning Seth cheated on his wife, Cain sent him back home with Lefahne as a punishment. Cain even startled the King of Esfort by building a palace in Dorinthol much bigger than the one in the Capital.

