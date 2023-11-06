Will Yuji return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? The length of Sukuna's possession, explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has progressed, both anime-only fans and manga readers alike have fallen more and more in love with the acclaimed Shibuya Incident arc. MAPPA Studios has elevated the source material at nearly every turn, and made for a truly enthralling and captivating television anime season.

Fans have particularly praised the recent appearance of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which came about as a direct result of Jogo and Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba’s interference. With the trio feeding Sukuna’s host Yuji Itadori an incredible number of Sukuna’s fingers at once, the young boy lost control of himself to the now incredibly strong King of Curses.

While fans were excited to see Sukuna reappear, they also began questioning when Yuji would return and how long Sukuna’s possession would last, both in real-world and in-series time. Although an answer can be provided, it does necessitate diving into what would be considered spoiler-territory for anime-only audiences of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime below.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Sukuna return is thankfully not a perpetual one, but does last for some time

When will Yuji return? Explained

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Sukuna’s possession of Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is not a perpetual one, and does have a definitive end. Sukuna’s possession of Yuji started in the fifteenth episode of the series’ second season, which translated to 10:51 PM within the series’ world.

Roughly 15 minutes later at 11:07 PM, Sukuna then heads to a different location within Shibuya, launching a devastating attack on a certain enemy. In an effort to avoid as much spoiler information about this section of the arc as possible, the exact attack Sukuna uses and the enemy he uses it on will not be divulged.

Shortly after, Sukuna heads elsewhere in Shibuya at roughly 11:14 PM in-series time, where he allows Yuji Itadori to take over once more, marking his Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 return. It’s worth emphasizing that Sukuna voluntarily allows Yuji to take over, rather than Yuji wresting control from Sukuna after the roughly 23-minute period of his having lost control.

Expand Tweet

While it’s clear how long Sukuna’s possession of Yuji lasts within the series’ time, it’s an entirely different matter to discuss how long fans will go until reuniting with the series’ protagonist. Likewise, it’s more difficult to provide a concrete answer, as production studio MAPPA could choose to add in anime-original scenes or slightly reorder certain events to better fit the anime.

That being said, Sukuna’s possession of Yuji lasts from chapters 112 to 120 of the manga, with chapter 112 itself having already been fully adapted. In other words, there are eight chapters left of Sukuna’s possession for the anime to adapt. Generally speaking, MAPPA Studios has maintained a three-chapter adaptation pace throughout Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 thus far.

Thus, assuming MAPPA doesn’t reorder events as described above, it’s expected that Yuji will return in the 18th episode of the second season. If MAPPA does reorder certain events, it can be expected that Yuji’s return will be delayed to no longer than the 19th episode of the series. In other words, fans can expect Yuji to reappear in the series’ within roughly a month’s time.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.