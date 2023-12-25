Will there be Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13? Explained

Despite the triple-header finale, the zombophiles globally are still asking for more, anticipating a Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 on the horizon. As witnessed in the final moments of Episode 12, Akira and the gang have finally left the village in Gunma with lots of hope, excitement, and a long list of dreams, starting off their journey from Hokkaido.

Unfortunately, the twelfth installment marked the end of the road for Season 1. So Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 wasn’t part of the grand design. However, this doesn’t mean that Haro Aso’s zombie delight has closed the book forever as Akira, Kencho, Shizuka, and Beatrix’s journey has just begun, and they have a lot to accomplish “before they turn into a zombie” themselves.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and manga spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 was never in the cards

As unveiled before the anime’s release, the series was initially slated for a 12-episode run from July 9 to September 24, 2023. However, recurrent delays from Episode 4 and the anime going on an indefinite hiatus after Episode 9 stretched the schedule, leading to an uncertain timetable.

Regrettably, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 wasn’t part of the originally planned agenda. After an indefinite hiatus, the anime announced its return on November 6, 2023, with a scheduled comeback on December 25, 2023.

The erratic pace of the series led to speculation about the potential inclusion of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 in the narrative. Furthermore, the developments in the twelfth installment added to the intrigue surrounding the series.

Although there won't be a Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 13 on the horizon, fans can rejoice in the fact that the anime's popularity will surely greenlit a second season in no time.

About Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Created by the acclaimed author Haro Aso, popularly known for his Alice in Borderland series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga began serialization on Shogakukan’s Monthly Sunday, Gene-X. As of September 19, 2023, the chapters of the manga are collected into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The series announced an anime television adaptation on January 6, 2023, which was eventually revealed as a part of a deal between Viz Medial, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions. Kazuki Kawagoe directed Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead at Bug Films, a new studio that subsequently rose to fame alongside the anime in no time.

Here’s how the official website of the anime describes the plot:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It further continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Where to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1

Fans can watch all episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, the three popular platforms streaming the anime outside Japan from day one. All three platforms have included the series in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Audiences in Southeast Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

