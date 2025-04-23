Wind Breaker chapter 178: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 178 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous installments, chapter 178 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous installment saw Sakura and Kiryu exiting the new gang's hideout after beating every one of the gang's members. As Kiryu inquired about Sakura's reason for helping him, the protagonist claimed that he did all this because Akari was an amazing person. After a heartfelt flashback where Kiryu was reminded of Akari's greatness, both Furin students returned home.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 178 is scheduled to air on April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday April 29, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday April 29, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday April 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 29, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 30, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 178?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 178 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website.

The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 177 recap

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177, Vision of Strength, commenced where it left off as the new gang was getting beaten by Sakura and Kiryu. Eventually, only the glasses boy remained, who started begging for his life before Kiryu. However, Kiryu helped him stand up and claimed not to be friends with the glasses boy's gang. He then gave the boy a warning as Sakura and Kiryu left the hideout.

While they were on their way home, Kiryu inquired of Sakura about the protagonist's reason for helping him. Sakura boldly claimed that he considered Akari a strong woman, which prompted him to act. Kiryu then told Sakura about how Akari had already planned her future from a very early time, which added to why she was a strong woman.

A young Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The installment then shifted to a flashback of Kiryu's childhood, where Akari protected him from their father's wrath. Eventually, Kiryu also wanted to get stronger, but the reason behind this change was to protect Akari from the cruel world. Sadly, Akari lost her voice before her father, which made Kiryu think that there was no point in fighting for his rights.

However, with Sakura's claim about Akari, Kiryu considered getting stronger again. As the installment returned to the current time, Kiryu demanded that Sakura give him a piggyback ride, as he was too tired. Even though Sakura was against it, he eventually picked up Kiryu as Kiryu claimed to praise Sakura for his bravery in the future.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 178? (speculative)

Sakura and Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 178 title is yet to be revealed. The next installment might see Kiryu and Sakura reach out to Akari and tell her about everything that was happening with her behind her back.

Akari might start crying because her brother risks his life to protect her, but she will eventually open her feelings towards Kiryu. Moreover, Wind Breaker chapter 177 might also see Sakura blushing after Akari praises him for protecting her.

