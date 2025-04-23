  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Wind Breaker chapter 178: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 178: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Umer
Modified Apr 23, 2025 20:00 GMT
Wind Breaker chapter 178: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker chapter 178: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 178 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous installments, chapter 178 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

Ad

The previous installment saw Sakura and Kiryu exiting the new gang's hideout after beating every one of the gang's members. As Kiryu inquired about Sakura's reason for helping him, the protagonist claimed that he did all this because Akari was an amazing person. After a heartfelt flashback where Kiryu was reminded of Akari's greatness, both Furin students returned home.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 178 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 178 is scheduled to air on April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST (Japan Standard Time). The release schedule of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayApril 29, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayApril 29, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayApril 30, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 30, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 178?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 178 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website.

Ad

The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 177 recap

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 177, Vision of Strength, commenced where it left off as the new gang was getting beaten by Sakura and Kiryu. Eventually, only the glasses boy remained, who started begging for his life before Kiryu. However, Kiryu helped him stand up and claimed not to be friends with the glasses boy's gang. He then gave the boy a warning as Sakura and Kiryu left the hideout.

Ad

While they were on their way home, Kiryu inquired of Sakura about the protagonist's reason for helping him. Sakura boldly claimed that he considered Akari a strong woman, which prompted him to act. Kiryu then told Sakura about how Akari had already planned her future from a very early time, which added to why she was a strong woman.

A young Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
A young Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The installment then shifted to a flashback of Kiryu's childhood, where Akari protected him from their father's wrath. Eventually, Kiryu also wanted to get stronger, but the reason behind this change was to protect Akari from the cruel world. Sadly, Akari lost her voice before her father, which made Kiryu think that there was no point in fighting for his rights.

Ad

However, with Sakura's claim about Akari, Kiryu considered getting stronger again. As the installment returned to the current time, Kiryu demanded that Sakura give him a piggyback ride, as he was too tired. Even though Sakura was against it, he eventually picked up Kiryu as Kiryu claimed to praise Sakura for his bravery in the future.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 178? (speculative)

Sakura and Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Sakura and Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 178 title is yet to be revealed. The next installment might see Kiryu and Sakura reach out to Akari and tell her about everything that was happening with her behind her back.

Ad

Akari might start crying because her brother risks his life to protect her, but she will eventually open her feelings towards Kiryu. Moreover, Wind Breaker chapter 177 might also see Sakura blushing after Akari praises him for protecting her.

Related Links

About the author
Umer

Umer

Twitter icon

Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.

Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.

Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications