Wind Breaker chapter 189: Momijikawa challenges Sakura as he declares his freedom under Umemiya’s wing

Wind Breaker chapter 189 was expected to elaborate more about the recently introduced character, Momijikawa. Officially released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am, the chapter was indeed focused on Momijikawa and why he glared at Sakura in the previous chapter.

The chapter is a great blend of character depth and rising tension. Momijikawa’s introduction is a clear view of him as a lone wolf, simultaneously earning admiration and animosity from Furin. When he utters the conflicts of ideologies that exist within teamwork, it’s intriguing, and when Suo states that he is stronger than those around him, fans can get the feeling that everything has just leveled up.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 189.

Wind Breaker chapter 189 shows Momijikawa’s lone-wolf nature and his preference for fighting alone

Momijikawa walks past everyone towards Umemiya in Wind Breaker chapter 189 (Image via Kodakawa)

Wind Breaker chapter 189 is a turning point that not just adds more depth to the mystery of Momijikawa but also increases the tension in Furin. Resuming right after the last chapter, the story starts with Momijikawa joining the scene as cold as ever, shoving his way past all of them until he arrives at Umemiya.

As the rest of Furin observe warily, Umemiya and the Heavenly Kings extend a welcome and make it plain that, despite his lone wolf status, he is still one of the group. Momijikawa apologizes for being late and asserts he will fight under Umemiya's wing, but informs them at the same time that his independence will never be sacrificed. He admires Furin's principles but demands to live and fight according to his own code.

This double response immediately causes an outburst from the others. As Umemiya recognizes Momijikawa's words and reacts with confidence in his strength and judgment, not everyone believes him.

Momijikawa is introduced as a Lone Wolf in Wind Breaker chapter 189 (Image via Kodakawa)

Characters such as Motoki and Nirei greet his return with anticipation, remarking on his status as a generation powerhouse, while Kiyomasa outright rejects him, commenting on his failure to work together. Suo takes it up a notch by addressing him as the "Number One among the First Years," which catches Sakura's eye.

Nirei's explanation allows the reader to learn more about Momijikawa's fierce reputation. Momijikawa is described as someone who can bulldoze through a group alone, a fighter of near god-like ability who, although never matched, preferred to be alone. This "lone wolf" aspect added to his mystery and explains why many of them looked but did not approach him.

Momijikawa faces Sakura (Image via Kodakawa)

Nirei also enlightens readers regarding Momijikawa's history, informing fans that while Furin initially rallied under Umemiya, Momijikawa was already a force to be reckoned with, annihilating teams that posed a threat to the town's destruction.

It was then that his goal crossed with Umemiya's, providing him with a purpose to ally himself with Furin. However, his loyalty has always appeared to be conditional, contributing to his mysterious persona.

Wind Breaker chapter 189 closing scene shows Momijikawa challenging Sakura

Momijikawa challenges Sakura as seen in Wind Breaker chapter 189 (Image via Kodakawa)

The climax of the chapter occurs when Momijikawa finally confronts Sakura face-to-face. After sizing him up, he wonders why someone like an outside person, Sakura, is even present at Furin. Sakura confidently declares his ambitions to rise to the top, but before anyone can respond, Momijikawa kicks him right in his chest.

Even with Sakura's defense against the attack, everyone is temporarily numb from the force of the impact. With Momijikawa stating that Sakura will have to defeat him first if he wants to be on top, Wind Breaker chapter 189 ends with a suspenseful cliffhanger, setting the stage for an intense battle.

