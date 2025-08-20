Wind Breaker chapter 190: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 190 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. Similar to the previous installments, the upcoming chapter will also be available to read on K Manga with the English translation while on Magapoke with the raw format.

This chapter presents an intense climactic turning point with the appearance of Momijikawa. He shows up with a cold demeanor, fully committed to Furin but still rejecting the idea of being a part of a group, which produced varied reactions from other students. At the end of the chapter, tension peaks when he sees Sakura and asks him what he is doing at Furin, being an outsider. When Sakura mentions he wants to be on top at Bofurin, Momijikawa challenges him to a duel.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 190.

Wind Breaker chapter 190 release date and time

A still from Wind Breaker chapter 189 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 190 will be released for the Japanese fans on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. The chapter will follow the simultaneous release and will be available for the other countries at the same time. However, due to the difference in time zones, it will be out on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Here is the detailed release date and time of chapter 190 according to different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time August 26, 2025 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time August 26, 2025 11:00 AM British Summer Time August 26, 2025 04:00 PM Central European Summer Time August 26, 2025 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time August 26, 2025 08:30 PM Philippine Standard Time August 26, 2025 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time August 27, 2025 12:00 AM Australia Central Time August 27, 2025 12:30 AM

Countdown until Wind Breaker chapter 190 release

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 190?

Fans can read the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 190 on the official manga reading app of Kodansha, named K Manga. The smartphone app is available to download for free on both iOS and Android; however, readers will have to pay to get access to a chapter.

For the Japanese readers, Wind Breaker chapter 190 will be available to read online on Magapoke, in the raw format.

Wind Breaker chapter 189 recap

Sakura and Momijikawa as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)

The chapter begins with Momijikawa's cold introduction, cutting through the crowd of students till he reaches Umemiya. To Umemiya and the Heavenly Kings, Momijikawa doesn’t look as surprised as the others, as they are aware of his incredible strength.

Momijikawa tells them he is sorry to be late and swears he will fight for Furin under Umemiya’s command, while making clear that he will not give up his freedom. This brings strong but divided opinions, as some know him for his presence and others are doubtful about his ability to fit into the team.

Nirei describes Momijikawa’s reputation, saying he is possibly unstoppable and could break whole teams down alone. Suo claims he is the strongest first year, which catches Sakura’s attention. Kiyomasa attacks his character by calling him a person who can never work in a team.

Momijikawa as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)

Now, while some are learning, life has brought different past experiences together at the same time within a limited time; Momijikawa’s alliance with Furin has the same goal as Umemiya. All these interactions add to the mystique of his lone wolf nature.

The highlight of the chapter comes with Momijikawa challenging Sakura directly. He openly questions Sakura’s place at Furin. As he physically challenges his place with a desperate kick, Momijikawa drops a massive blow to Sakura; he tells him to win first before he meets the top; here, the chapter ends on another cliffhanger.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 190? (speculative)

Since the previous chapter concluded with Momijikawa and Sakura facing each other, Wind Breaker chapter 190 will most likely feature the deal between the two characters. It will also be interesting to see how Umemiya reacts to this fight, as he only had a minor role in the last installment.

