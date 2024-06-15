Wind Breaker episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 12 is set to release on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12:26 am JST, according to the series’ official website. With the season finale at hand and Haruka Sakura set to be nominated as Grade Captain, the final episode will likely focus on Sakura as he adjusts to his new social life and friend group.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 12 leaks early in any capacity or degree before the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Wind Breaker episode 12, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Trending

Wind Breaker episode 12 release date and time

Wind Breaker episode 12 should see Sakura begin to see the importance of having friends in Furin (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, June 21, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26 am, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26 am, Thursday, June 20, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, June 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56 am, Friday, June 21, 2024

Where to watch Wind Breaker episode 12

Fans can expect Sakura to get an "I told you so" from Kotoha Tachibana in Wind Breaker episode 12 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Wind Breaker episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker episode 11 began with Sakura walking to school as Nirei and Suo caught up with him. This embarrassed Sakura as they had been calling out to him for quite some time, with their friendly demeanor also embarrassing him. They then went to school, where Sakura formally met Taiga Tsureuga. He wanted to know what Sakura’s virtue was but was unable to find out, so he invited him to a professional wrestling-themed restaurant after school.

While there, Mitsuki Kiryu entered with a date, prompting Tsureuga to say they should all sit together. Kiryu rejected this, prompting Tsureuga to go over to the table and demand they all sit together (in a friendly way). Kiryu then pointed out Tsureuga’s size to him, and how he may scare people if he yells like he is with Kiryu’s date. He apologized to them both, but they still left. However, as they left the restaurant, Sakura and co heard noise from outside.

It was revealed that this wasn’t Kiryu’s date, but someone he protected from local thugs. Sakura and Tsureuga then got involved in the fight, while Suo and Nirei hung back to protect the girl. After the fight, the group of boys all exchanged contact info, setting up a group chat where they discussed Grade Captain nominations. The episode ended with Suo silently nominating Sakura for their Grade Captain role after they all arrived at school the next day.

What to expect from Wind Breaker episode 12 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the season finale at hand, Wind Breaker episode 12 is all but certain to be devoid of any significant or meaningful action. That being said, fans can expect a very character-driven episode, especially with Sakura now being forced to take the first step he needs to become Furin’s number one.

Likewise, fans can expect to see Sakura eventually accept the role of Grade Captain for this reason specifically. He’ll likely be mad at Suo and the others for putting him in this position, but he should come around after they offer him some encouraging words. The season should conclude with some sort of setup for a second season, either by way of introducing a new rival gang or by stirring up strife within the Bofurin.

Related links