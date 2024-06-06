Wind Breaker episode 10: Umemiya explains what being number one means as Sakura's goals are solidified

Following the conclusion of the Bofurin versus Shishitoren tournament, fans were incredibly curious to see what Wind Breaker episode 10 would focus on in this aftermath. Officially released on Thursday, June 6, 2024, fans got their answer in the short term, but what the final episodes of the first season will address is still unclear.

That being said, Wind Breaker episode 10 serves as a perfect conclusion to the Shishitoren versus Bofurin arc, both for the arc itself and for several key characters involved in it. However, the series doesn’t lose sight of Haruka Sakura amidst this, ensuring that his wake-up from this incident is one of the biggest of them all.

Wind Breaker episode 10 sees Sakura realize what his goals of being Furin’s number one really mean

Brief episode recap

Wind Breaker episode 10 sees Umemiya continue to show why he's Furin's number one in its opening sequences (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 10 began with Hajime Umemiya clearing out the theater as the defeated Shishitoren members woke up and realized what was happening. He then asked Jo Togame and Choji Tomiyama if there was any good takeout nearby so they could have an after-party, which annoyed Haruka Sakura greatly.

Umemiya and co then began digging in, which shocked some of the other Bofurin members present. Sakura questioned how Umemiya was able to both eat with someone he just fought and call what he engaged in with Tomiyama a fight. Umemiya then asked Togame why he wasn’t eating, to which he bowed his head and apologized since this entire incident was all his fault, including the state of Shishitoren.

Wind Breaker episode 10 saw Tomiyama try to take the blame, but instead bow his head alongside Togame in apologies. Umemiya then asked Sakura what he’d do, saying it was his decision. In classic Sakura fashion, he told Togame to become a really cool guy and stop doing lame stuff, or in other words, simply wanting to see Togame grow and change.

Choji continues to learn from Umemiya as Wind Breaker episode 10 reaches its midpoint (Image via CloverWorks)

Tomiyama then asked Umemiya why he had so much fun despite being at the top of the Bofurin, to which he said he loved eating food. He elaborated that he loved the gathering of people and partying that comes with eating since one forgets about the bad things happening in their life. Likewise, this was why he was having so much fun now, and that it had nothing to do with him being at the top.

Wind Breaker episode 10 saw Tomiyama resonate with this and liken it to his own experiences and recent lessons learned. Umemiya said it was not natural to thank oxygen when breathing, meaning Choji shouldn’t feel down for not realizing what he had. Choji asked why Umemiya became the top despite knowing all this, to which he said he wanted to keep everyone around him happy, healthy, and safe, which the top spot was most conducive.

This struck a chord with Sakura specifically and the others, as Umemiya continued saying he was grateful he was forced to go for the top spot since it led him to this moment. Choji called Umemiya amazing for reaching the top himself, to which he said one can’t be at the top alone, which resonated with Sakura.

Wind Breaker episode 10 saw Umemiya conclude by saying the wishes of all who helped him were now his responsibility, and that he’d never ever lose likewise. He said this while staring at Sakura, who was clearly awestruck and didn’t know what to say. Choji was also clearly affected by these words, saying it was no wonder his fists were so light.

The two groups then parted ways at the day’s end, with Choji telling Togame he knows an apology won’t fix what he did, but he didn’t know what else to do. However, he said he needed everyone in Shishitoren, to which Togame agreed fully. Likewise, the two decided to look for an answer together as they shared a snack Umemiya gave them before departing.

Wind Breaker episode 10 then saw the Bofurin boys return to Kotoha Tachibana’s cafe, where the middle schooler cried tears of gratitude after hearing they handled it. She then asked if everyone was okay, while Sakura mused her words to him and Umemiya’s recent claims. Everyone else noticed something was bothering Sakura, prompting him to try and leave after Nirei asked him about this. However, Umemiya didn’t allow this, throwing Sakura into a booth.

Umemiya then said he wanted to talk with Sakura, asking him how his conversation with Togame was. Sakura tried saying he didn’t have one, but Umemiya laughed and said he misunderstood. He then asserted that Sakura grew to like Togame via their “conversation” based on the punch he went to give Tomiyama, in turn confirming he did have a conversation.

Wind Breaker episode 10 saw Sakura ask why it mattered, to which Umemiya said it makes him happy. He then explained that he was curious when he heard out-of-towners were coming, but confirmed that Sakura had been a good guy over recent days. Sakura then asked Umemiya how he could accept things so easily, specifically the kindness Furin showed. He reminded Umemiya that he was there to take the top spot, before admitting he could never do it the way he’d need to.

He lamented the fact that he’d need other people to reach the top spot, and likewise never would as a result. However, Akihiko Nirei stood up at this and explained that Sakura’s actions towards him show that he can accept other people and their compassion. Umemiya then explained the “conditions” for having a conversation with fists, which made Sakura realize he had changed after all in this short time.

Wind Breaker episode 10 saw the others smile at this while Sakura blushed before he shouted about him getting to the top which would have meant Umemiya lost. This prompted Sugishita to try and start a fight with Sakura, which the others stopped. The episode ended in this scene with Tachibana shouting at them to take it outside.

In review

One of the greatest compliments this latest episode for the series can be paid is how fittingly it concludes the arc overall, and the narratives of key characters within. Choji Tomiyama, Jo Togame, Hajime Umemiya, and Haruka Sakura all now feel like fully fleshed-out characters (considering it’s only season 1) and received fantastic conclusions to their initial arcs.

Sakura’s in particular is especially exciting to see, as Wind Breaker episode 10 not losing sight of it speaks to what the series can do from a multitasking perspective. Should it continue sticking the landing as it has here, fans can expect enthralling characters and story arcs for years to come in season 2 and beyond.

In summation

While Wind Breaker episode 10 doesn’t set anything up for the next episode, this is also something of an answer to what to expect in and of itself. Following an intense mid-season string of episodes, the Wind Breaker anime’s premiere outing will likely conclude with a focus on uneventful day-to-day life at Furin High.

