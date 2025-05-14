Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview confirms start of Sakura and co's next fight

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 saw the preview images, synopsis, and staff list for the upcoming Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 release via the television anime series’ official website. This episode’s preview information was of particular interest to fans, who were hoping to see an emphasis on action after last week’s slice-of-life focus (which was still well received).

While the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview information didn’t fully explain the circumstances of the coming conflict, it does clearly communicate that one is coming. The episode also seems set to introduce a new character, who seems to be at the center of whatever protagonist Haruka Sakura and co get into next.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview teases introduction of both a new character and conflict

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview synopsis first begins with a continuation from the last episode’s events. In order to thank them for helping Ito feel better about his marriage and late wife’s death, Tasuku Tsubakino offers to take his underclassmen out to celebrate. Haruka Sakura, Akihiko Nirei, and Hayato Suo accept Tsubakino’s gracious offer, resulting in the foursome heading to the Keisei-gai entertainment district.

The area is described as being “filled with the neon lights of snack bars, mahjong parlors, and bars,” clearly a hub for nightlife in what’s presumably still Bofurin territory. The synopsis claims them to be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds as they head to the place where they’re meeting Tsubakino. However, along the way, they suddenly see a girl in a tattered white dress fall from the cherry blossoms.

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview synopsis suggests that she “was being chased” before appearing in front of them. It also says that, before they can question her about her pursuers, “several thugs approach the four of them,” which is certain to lead into a fight. While the preview images don’t show who these thugs are, they do show the girl in the white dress. She has light hair and blue eyes, and also appears to be injured given the scuffs on her face.

Expand Tweet

The other preview images focus on Sakura and co, with one seeing Sakura sporting an indignant expression on his face. Another shows Suo and Nirei smiling, presumably at Sakura which may be related to his aforementioned apparent indignation. The final preview image shows Nirei looking terrified, which is presumably his reaction to the “several thugs” which approach him and the others.

Finally, the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 preview information lists the episode’s staff members. Hiroshi Seko is once again credited for the screenplay, with Tanaka Shiori credited for screenplay cooperation. Hirotsugu Hori is credited for storyboard and episode direction, with Hiroshi Kawakami and Yusuke tanaka listed as chief animation directors.

Many additional animation directors are also credited, those being Yaxun Shang, Zhuyin Lin, Kaori Akatsu, Rina Nagai, Ryosuke Sekiguchi, Mari Saito, Seiji Kuboyama, Peng Peiqi, Yui Ushio, Wenshan Zhong, Yushi Morita, and Changhee Won.

Final thoughts

Fans can expect Tsubakino's combat debut to take place in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming installment certainly appears to be a promising one, both introducing new characters and conflicts while also further developing older ones. While Tsubakino isn’t explicitly mentioned in the synopsis as being active in the episode or seen in the images, fans can expect to see him appear in a significant way. It’s also likely that Sakura’s recent psychological and emotional revelations will allow him to fight much more freely in the coming battle.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More