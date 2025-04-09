Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51: Colette and Wignall showcase their new powers as Will Serfort and Lihanna confront a familiar adversary

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51, titled The War Begins, came out on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The chapter saw the battle between Gohtia's puppets and the Mages from the Tower unfold, where Wignall and Colette finally had their moment to shine with new magic spells. On the other hand, the chapter saw Will Serfort and Lihanna showcase their guile.

The previous chapter focused on Sion, who traced his roots and invented a new move to earn the Fire Magia Vander, Cariott's trust. Moreover, the chapter witnessed a few Gohtia members making their move to annihilate the false sky.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51: The War between the Gohtia puppets and the Tower begins

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 commences with the Colorless and the Mages from the other Factions attacking the Tower. Clairie Serah informs everyone that Gohtia's puppet magic has taken control of those mages. She orders Masha, Nile, and Otto to get their squads in formation.

Masha reminds Nile to use barriers and binding spells against the mages, as they are their allies. On the other hand, Nile feels that they should crush them if Masha's plan doesn't work out. Following Clairie's orders, Masha, Nile, and Otto's team focuses on getting the North and the Eastern Tower under control.

At this moment in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51, a hooded Gohtia figure unleashes dark magic at Clairie, who evades it at the final second. The dark mage commends Clairie for knowing who the safe mages are to share battle intel. When Clairie asks the mage for his identity, he calls himself one of the distinguished leaders of Gohtia.

Walther and Sarissa in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Yet before he could finish the sentence, the Ice Faction's adjutant, Sarissa Alfeld, interrupts him. She identifies the man as Walther - the Dark Faction's leader. Having his identity exposed, Walther removes his hood and asks Sarissa if Elfaria is unaware of the danger that the Tower is in. However, Sarissa says that Elfaria is occupied with an urgent business.

Sarissa promises to crush the dark mage and other Gohtia members if their plan involves harming Elfaria. Clairie then asks Walther to explain his motives. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51, Walther intends to destroy the false sky and expose the world to darkness. That way, his dark magic can reach its pinnacle.

He wants to initiate his plan by annihilating the mages around. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 shows Walther demonstrating a large-scale dark magic spell called Dalcie Cul Metes.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51: Wignall and Colette turn the battle's tide in the Tower's favor

Arvus Olus in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, on the eastern side of the First Straturm, the Colette Cover Corps showcases its might to corner a few Gohtia members. One of those members happens to be Arvin Olus, the Wind Faction chief. Even though he has turned into a Gohtia member, he retains his anxious personality. After being cornered, Arvin goes through a mental breakdown. Eventually, he regains sanity after consuming a mysterious object.

As soon as he does that, Arvus's personality changes. Exuding a fearsome aura, Arvus Olus traps the Colette Cover Corps into the vortex of his wind magic - Karvante Krugel. Elsewhere in the Tower, the mages realize that their magic isn't working against the Gohtia members.

The Gohtia members (Image via Kodansha)

At this moment, one of the mages notices the Gohtia wielding Mage Killers, which nullify magic. Amid the confusion, Aaron Cheek from the Colorless Faction gets impaled by a sudden attack. He realizes the Tower's end is nigh, with so many of his friends being turned into puppets. At this moment, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51, Wignall arrives at the scene.

He casts Alheim Ringul, a large-scale fairy magic to heal his wounded friends. A mini flashback sequence in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 reveals how he learned the healing spell during his training period with Lephia and Filvis. While Wignall is busy maintaining his healing magic, Colette decides to go on the offensive against the Gohtia's puppets.

Wignall in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

The chapter delves into another flashback, revealing moments from Colette's childhood. Even though many people resented Colette for her appearance and for bringing bad luck to whatever she touched, Will Serfort liked her for who she was. Gaining Will as a friend endowed Colette with strength. Back to the present, Colette channels that inner strength to elevate her magic.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 showcases Colette's true power, as she unlocks her limiter and uses Loire Sique: Grantine Ibratia to summon the hands of a Golem from the Earth. Unlike any other Magecraft, Colette's spell is born from the World itself, passing through the gate that is her body.

Colette's new move in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 (Image via Kodansha)

According to Colette, the Magical Realm has entwined with the Loire clan for generations, weaving their lineage into its essence. Colette knows that a Mage Killer weapon can nullify magic, but it cannot stop the World. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 showcases the Earth Princess' actual might, as she crushes the Gohtia members with disdain.

Colette's spell gives Wignall and the other mages the momentum they need for the counterattack. Meanwhile, Ceridwen (Caldron) observes the battle from afar and realizes that the generation of the disquiet is doing well to defend themselves. She is pleased to see the frontline's progress.

Will and Lihanna in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51, Will Serfort and Lihanna confront Madam Monica, who is on her way to the Caulis Panel. Monica is confused to see Will and Lihanna, as they should be with the rest of the Thunder Faction on the Dungeon Expedition. However, a flashback reveals how Will convinced Leo to let him stay back in the Tower as he wanted to protect it.

As a result, Will and Lihanna have been watching over the Caulis Panel to ensure no one shuts it down. Monica realizes that there's no point in arguing. She reveals her true identity as Shade, the Gohtia's puppeteer. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 ends with Will and Lihanna preparing to face their former adversary.

Conclusion

Shade, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 51 commenced the highly anticipated battle between the Gohtia members and the Tower. The chapter showcased Wignall and Colette's new abilities and revealed Will and Lihanna's cunning plan. Moreover, the chapter uncovered Shade's identity. With lots of action, the chapter was truly a treat for fans.

