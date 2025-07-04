Would endgame Yuji overpower Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori displayed explosive growth and likely fulfilled or at least neared the potential he was believed to possess. Starting out as a physicall gifted teenager who knew nothing about Jujutsu to using Soul Dismantling attacks, the pink-haired protagonist journeyed a long way. His development peaked when he finally defeated Ryomen Sukuna.

Though now that the series has concluded, fans have begun wondering numerous hypothetical or "what if" scenarios. One among them is this - would an End-of-Series Yuji be able to overpower Yuta Okkotsu? To put it plainly, a Yuji vs Yuta (at the end of the series) would end in Yuta grabbing victory. This is not to say that Yuji is still weak, but simply that Yuta is yet a superior sorcerer.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Endgame Yuji wouldn't be able to overpower Yuta

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In a hypothetical situation in Jujutsu Kaisen, an End-of-Series Yuji takes on a fully-powered Yuta. Put simply, a straight up 1v1 bout would see Yuta snatch victory. To begin with, assume that intially, both fighters without the intention of killing each other and only subdue. In this case, it is possible that Yuji edges Yuta thanks to his short bursts of power.

These moments are brief and involves Yuji being completely focused and locked in. Here, Yuta would be holding too, but Yuji (fully focused) will manage to edge his senior. However, if the two were to fight to the death, then Yuta would likely win by a considerable margin. Again, to reiterate, this isn't to say that an End-of-Series Yuji is still weak, but more so that Yuta is the stronger sorcerer.

First, in Yuji's case, by the end of the Shinjuku Showdown, Yuji gained great control over his Cursed Energy, (easier) access to Black Flash, Blood Manipulation, Shrine and Soul Dismantle, Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) Simple Domain and unlocked his Domain Expansion. Not to mention, he had superhuman physicality and was a close combat specialist.

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

On Yuta's side, alongside enhanced physicality and a superior tactical intellect, he has Rika and the host of Cursed Techniques (CT) he has Copied over time. These include powerful additions like Thin Ice Breaker, Cursed Speech, Technique Extinguishment, Shrine, G Warstaff and others. He too has access to RCT and his Domain (filled with sure-hit CTs contained in katanas).

Now assuming that neither holds back, Yuta's arsenal is far superior and more vast than Yuji's. The techniques at the former's disposal may prove too overwhelming for Yuji to handle. Further, it would be more of a 2v1, given Rika's presence. In particular, Thin Ice Breaker and G Warstaff would be tough for Yuji to breach to get through to Yuta, i.e., enhanced physical attacks and precognition of foe's moves.

Again, like Yuji, Yuta is also an expert at close quarters combat and would match his junior move for move. It must be said here that Yuji's attacks will likely hit harder than Yuta's, so the former isn't at a complete disadvantage. But even so, given how long the battle lasts, Yuji will lack the technique output to keep up with Yuta, whose output in general is likely higher than Yuji's.

Final Thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen, an End-of-Series Yuji Itadori stood as a formidable sorcerer with great control over an appalling array of CTs and capable of incredible physical feats. However, when pit in an endgame duel against his senior Yuta Okkotsu, he will likely not emerge as the victor.

Granted, Yuji’s physical strength, soul-focused techniques, and uninhibited determination will make him a tough opponent. However, Yuta's staggering versatility, arsenal of Copied techniques, and Rika's support tilt the scales in his favor. The boy’s tactical mind, domain and CE output give him a significant edge.

As mentioned, Yuji will definitely hit harder, but Yuta's armoury permits him the ability to adapt quicker and retaliate with something powerful. This is not about Yuji being weak, but about Yuta being a more complete sorcerer. In a death match, Yuta’s versatility, stockpile of CTs and strategy would be the winning combination.

