Yaiba episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Yaiba episode 4 will be released on April 26, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. April 19, 2025 marked the premiere of episode 3, titled "Another Maken," which depicted Yaiba's utter defeat at the hands of a now demonic Onimaru.

Ad

Although Yaiba realized the overwhelming disparity between his and Onimaru's fighting prowess, he managed to wield the Raijinken sword. This served as the antithesis of Onimaru's demonic Fujinken.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 4.

Yaiba episode 4: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Yaiba episode is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 4 will depict Onimaru making his way to the Tengu Mountain in an attempt to. Entirety of season 1 will have a total of 24–25 episodes, following a consecutive cour layout throughout the Spring 2025 and Summer 2025 seasons.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 4:30 am Saturday April 26, 2025 Pacific Time 1:30 am Saturday April 26, 2025 British Summer Time 9:30 am Saturday April 26, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday April 26, 2025 Australian Central Time 7 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 India Standard Time 2 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Saturday April 26, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Yaiba episode 4?

Nippon TV, Yomiuri TV, and several other channels will broadcast the Yaiba episode 4 on Japanese television. The episode will shortly be available for streaming on NicoNico, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video for Japanese audiences. BiliBili, Hulu, and Netflix will stream the episodes for international audiences.

A brief recap of Yaiba episode 3

Onimaru as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba episode 3 picked up from the ending of episode 2 and depicted the extent of Onimaru's transformation into an Oni. Apparently, his demeanor and overall appearance had been altered to signify his demonic transformation, alongside his new demonic horns.

Ad

The episode then cut to the next day with Yaiba feeling confident following his win against Onimaru. Eventually, Onimaru reaches the school and confronts Yaiba, who readily engages in another fight. Although Yaiba was rather confident in his skills with the sword, he lost his composed self when facing Onimaru, who now wielded an actually lethal blade.

Eventually, Onimaru was able to beat Yaiba using the wind-controlling powers of the Fujinken. Sometime later, Yaiba learns of the Raijinken, which is the only sword capable of rivaling Onimaru's newfound abilities. Both Yaiba and Sayaka seek out Miyamoto Musashi, who has been guarding the Raijinken for generations.

Ad

Yaiba being possessed by the Raijinken spirit (Image via Studio WIT)

Later, Yaiba is able to pull out the Raijinken from its pedestal, becoming its rightful wielder despite his own lack of conviction and strength. The blade's spirit then goes on a rampage, borrowing Yaiba's body, who is eventually brought back into control by Miyamoto.

Ad

Although Yaiba lacked the skills necessary to properly wield the Raijinken, Miyamoto accepts him under his wing. He vows to forge him into a swordsman capable of using the Raijinken. The episode ends with Onimaru becoming aware of the Raijinken's awakening and planning to acquire the second demonic sword as well

Yaiba episode 4: What to expect?

Yaiba episode 4 will depict yet another rematch between Yaiba and Onimaru, with Yaiba now somewhat wielding the Raijinken sword. Although episode 3 somewhat revealed the lore behind both of the demonic swords, future episodes will reveal their history alongside the changes resulting from their awakening in modern times.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More